Discover the WE (WeBuy) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that WE (WeBuy) will be listed on XT Exchange. The WE/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 09:00 on November 15, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on November 15, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 09:00 on November 16, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on November 16, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on November 17, 2024 (UTC)



About WE (WeBuy)

WeBuy (WE) is the utility token powering the WeRent platform, a cutting-edge Web3 solution that allows users to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Through WeRent, users can explore the diverse benefits and utilities of NFTs by renting them before committing to a purchase. The platform supports a broad range of NFT types, including art and utility NFTs, and extends beyond just profile pictures (PFPs). By enabling NFT rentals, WeRent provides an accessible way for users to engage with NFTs, enhancing the utility and liquidity of digital assets.

This listing on XT Exchange offers a significant opportunity for WeBuy and its community to expand its reach and visibility in the cryptocurrency space. As a part of XT's Innovation Zone, WE is set to leverage its unique Web3 use case to attract a broader audience, providing XT users with the opportunity to engage with an innovative NFT rental ecosystem.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

“We are delighted to introduce WeBuy to our platform. WeBuy’s unique approach to NFT rentals aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering innovative, real-world applications for digital assets. We believe the listing of WE will bring meaningful value to our users and help drive forward the Web3 ecosystem.”

Website: https://werentnft.io/

Blockchain Browser: https://klaytnscope.com/token/0xfaea8f7839f343a52c11a2d5395406eb2a87c55b?tabId=tokenTransfer

Whitepaper Link: https://webuynft.gitbook.io/werent

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

About XT

WE (WeBuy)

official@webuynft.xyz

