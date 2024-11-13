California Teenager Pleads Guilty in Florida to Making Hundreds of ‘Swatting’ Calls Across the United States

Alan W. Filion, 18, of Lancaster, California, pleaded guilty today to four counts of making interstate threats to injure the person of another. Filion faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count. Filion is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2025.

“This prosecution and today’s guilty plea reaffirm the Justice Department’s commitment to using all tools to hold accountable every individual who endangers our communities through swatting and hoax threats,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “For well over a year, Alan Filion targeted religious institutions, schools, government officials, and other innocent victims with hundreds of false threats of imminent mass shootings, bombings and other violent crimes. He caused profound fear and chaos and will now face the consequences of his actions.”

“Alan Filion not only intended to cause as much harm as possible, but he also attempted to profit from these criminal activities by offering swatting-for-a-fee services,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “Swatting poses severe danger to first responders and victims, wastes significant time and resources, and creates fear in communities. The FBI will continue to work with partners to aggressively investigate and hold accountable anyone who engages in these activities."

According to the plea agreement, from approximately August 2022 to January 2024, Filion made more than 375 swatting and threat calls, including calls in which he claimed to have planted bombs in the targeted locations or threatened to detonate bombs and/or conduct mass shootings at those locations. He targeted religious institutions, high schools, colleges and universities, government officials, and numerous individuals across the United States. Filion was 16 at the time he placed the majority of the calls.

Filion intended for his calls to cause large-scale deployment of police and emergency-services units to the targeted locations. During these calls, he provided information to law enforcement and emergency services agencies that he knew to be false, such as false names, false claims that he and others had placed explosives in particular locations, false claims that he and others possessed dangerous weapons, including firearms and explosives, and false claims that he and/or other individuals had committed, or intended to imminently commit, violent crimes.

During the time that dispatchers spent on the phone with Filion, they were unavailable to respond to other emergencies. Additionally, in response to many of his calls, armed law enforcement officers were dispatched to the targeted addresses, and likewise were made unavailable to respond to other emergencies. In some instances, armed law enforcement officers approached and entered targeted residences with their weapons drawn and detained individuals who occupied the residences. In a post on Jan. 20, 2023, Filion claimed that when he swats someone, he “usually get[s] the cops to drag the victim and their families out of the house, cuff them and search the house for dead bodies.”

According to court documents, Filion became a serial swatter for both profit and recreation. He claimed in a Jan. 19, 2023, online post that his “first” swatting was like “2 to 3 years ago” and that “6-9 months ago [he] decided to turn it into a business. . .” On several occasions, Filion placed posts on social-media channels advertising his services and swatting-for-a-fee structure.

On Jan. 18, Filion, then 17-years-old, was arrested in California on Florida state charges arising from a May 2023 threat he made to a religious institution in Sanford, Florida. In that threat, he claimed to have an illegally modified AR-15, a Glock 17 pistol, pipe bombs, and Molotov cocktails. He said that he was going to imminently “commit a mass shooting” and “kill everyone” he saw. Filion pleaded guilty today in federal court to making that threat.

Filion’s federal charges were brought under the Federal Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Act (JDA). As noted in the criminal information filed on Oct. 21, Filion was 17 when the instant charges were filed against him. Filion has remained in custody since his arrest on state charges in January.

Filion also pleaded guilty to making three other threatening calls – an October 2022 call to a public high school in the Western District of Washington, in which he threatened to commit a mass shooting and claimed to have planted bombs throughout the school; a May 2023 call to a Historically Black College & University in the Northern District of Florida, in which he claimed to have placed bombs in the walls and ceilings of campus housing that would detonate in about an hour; and a July 2023 call to a local police-department dispatch number in the Western District of Texas, in which he falsely identified himself as a senior federal law enforcement officer, provided the officer’s residential address to the dispatcher, claimed to have killed his (federal officer’s) mother, and threatened to kill any responding police officers.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are investigating the case. Valuable assistance was provided by the Seminole County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office; the Anacortes (Washington) Police Department; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement; the California Department of Justice; the Los Angeles County (California) Sheriff’s Office; and the Volusia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cherie L. Krigsman and Kara Wick for the Middle District of Florida and Trial Attorney Jacob Warren of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case, with valuable assistance from the State Attorney’s Office for Seminole County, Florida, 18th Judicial Circuit, and the U.S. Attorneys Offices for the Western District of Washington, Northern District of Florida, Western District of Texas, and District of Columbia.