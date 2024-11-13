Maryland Store Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

A Maryland man who owns a retail store pleaded guilty today to evading his income taxes by not reporting cash taken from his business.

According to court documents and statements made in court, for over 20 years, William M. Bundy of District Heights owned and operated Bab’s Inc., a store located in District Heights, that only accepted cash payments. From 2017 through 2021, Bundy received wages from Bab’s but also took cash from the business without reporting that cash as income on his tax returns. He used the cash for personal expenditures, including gambling. Over a five-year period, Bundy gambled and lost over $3 million at two Maryland-area casinos, funded in part by $2.2 million in cash from Bab’s.

In total, for the years 2017 through 2021, Bundy had additional taxes due of $672,558.

Bundy is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2025. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Michael C. Vasiliadis of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Coreen Mao for the District of Maryland are prosecuting the case.