eGain to Showcase AI Knowledge Innovations and Best Practices at Stuttgart KM Days 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform for service, today announced that it is a Gold Sponsor for the 20th Knowledge Management Days Conference, being held November 19-20, 2024, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Businesses are looking for expert guidance on how to leverage AI quickly and safely in their quest to transform their operations. By 2025, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals, according to Gartner. eGain will showcase its award-winning AI Knowledge Hub whole-product solution at the event. Moreover, true to the event’s motto "For practitioners, by practitioners,” eGain will also discuss lessons learned and best practices for success as businesses embark on their Gen AI and knowledge modernization journey.

Featured sessions

Better Customer Service Through Knowledge Management and Gen AI

(Presentation in German) Date and time: November 19, 4:40 pm Speaker: Uwe Schiefelbein, Strategic Client Director, eGain

(Presentation in German) Art of the Possible: Transform Your Operations with Knowledge-Backed Gen AI

(Demo in English) Date and time: November 20, 3:10 pm Speakers Anthony Gray, VP EMEA, eGain Vernon Lees, Solutions Consultant, eGain

(Demo in English)

Booth highlights

Location: GATE22 – Hybrid Studio

Exclusive Offers Free print copy of Knowledge Management for Dummies by John Wiley, 2nd special edition, updated with Gen AI best practices (German version) Innovation in 30 Days, risk-free AI Knowledge pilot



