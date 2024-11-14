Submit Release
Kingman County District Court

Contact Information

District Court Judge
Honorable Gaten T. Wood

District Magistrate Judge 
Honorable Scott E. McPherson

Clerk of the District Court
Rachel Denton

 

Court Services

Katie Mohr, CSO I
PO Box 467
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-3586
Fax: 620-842-6025

Other Agencies

Harper County Attorney
Richard N. Raleigh
PO Box 453
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-6070
Fax: 620-842-3455

Harper County Sheriff's Office
Tracy Chance, Sheriff
115 E Steadman
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-5135
Fax: 620-842-3251

Community Corrections
Jennifer Ediger
PO Box 242
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-5499
Fax: 620-842-4020

