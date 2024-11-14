Kingman County District Court
Contact Information
District Court Judge
Honorable Gaten T. Wood
District Magistrate Judge
Honorable Scott E. McPherson
Clerk of the District Court
Rachel Denton
Court Services
Katie Mohr, CSO I
PO Box 467
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-3586
Fax: 620-842-6025
Other Agencies
Harper County Attorney
Richard N. Raleigh
PO Box 453
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-6070
Fax: 620-842-3455
Harper County Sheriff's Office
Tracy Chance, Sheriff
115 E Steadman
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-5135
Fax: 620-842-3251
Community Corrections
Jennifer Ediger
PO Box 242
Anthony, KS 67003
620-842-5499
Fax: 620-842-4020
