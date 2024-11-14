Submit Release
Barber County District Court

The Supreme Court sits in Topeka six times a year for one-week periods and convenes occasionally for one-day travel dockets at different locations around the state. Shorter special sessions may be scheduled as needed. These dockets are broadcast over the internet for live viewing. Recordings are archived for on-demand viewing.

