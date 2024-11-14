Terrace to The Sky by Chinhua Huang Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Terrace to The Sky

Innovative Residence Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Terrace to The Sky by Chinhua Huang as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning residence design, positioning it among the best in the interior design industry.Terrace to The Sky showcases the transformative potential of interior design in enhancing living spaces and improving quality of life. The project's innovative use of space, thoughtful material selection, and seamless integration of contemporary elements with the dwelling's historical character align with the evolving needs and aspirations of modern urban residents. By setting a new standard for residential design, Terrace to The Sky serves as an inspiration for designers and homeowners alike.Located on the rooftop of a 40-year-old house in Taipei, Terrace to The Sky transforms a conventional space into a versatile and resort-like living environment. The design opens up and connects spaces, creating diverse functional areas that embrace the traces of the past while representing contemporary living. Through the strategic use of light, materials, and spatial organization, Terrace to The Sky offers a relaxing and rejuvenating retreat within the bustling city.The Bronze A' Design Award for Terrace to The Sky recognizes the project's potential to influence future residential design trends. By demonstrating the successful integration of historical elements with modern interventions, the design encourages a more sensitive and contextual approach to urban living. This recognition serves as motivation for Chinhua Huang and the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, creating spaces that enhance the lives of occupants while respecting the built environment.Terrace to The Sky was designed by Chinhua Huang, who served as the project director.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Terrace to The Sky at:About Chinhua HuangChinhua Huang is an accomplished architect based in Taipei, Taiwan. With a keen eye for transforming undervalued elements into timeless designs, Huang's work seeks to strengthen urban identities through innovative architectural interventions. By prioritizing the core values of "City Colors," "One Piece Fits All," and "No Additional Cuts," Huang creates spaces that seamlessly blend with their surroundings while offering enhanced functionality and aesthetic appeal.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process, conducted by an expert jury panel, evaluates entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through good design, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering products and projects across all industries. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on a global stage, the competition aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.