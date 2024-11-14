CU*SOUTH Welcomes Joan Korfhage as Vice President of Sales

Industry veteran brings nearly three decades of fintech experience to strengthen CU*SOUTH’s commitment to credit union growth.

It’s exciting to bring my passion for fintech and my experience to a team that truly understands the unique needs of credit unions.” — Joan Korfhage, Vice President of Sales, CU*SOUTH

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides innovative solutions and services that are essential for credit unions to thrive in a competitive landscape, is excited to announce the addition of Joan Korfhage as vice president of sales. With a career spanning more than 25 years at Fiserv and additional experience at MeridianLink, Korfhage brings extensive expertise in fintech and a deep understanding of the needs of financial institutions.In her new role at CU*SOUTH, Korfhage will be responsible for leading sales strategies, building key client relationships, and helping credit unions access the technology solutions they need to grow. Her track record of exceeding sales goals, alongside her background in both product management and strategic sales, positions her to make an immediate impact at CU*SOUTH.Korfhage’s career includes key roles at Fiserv, where she spent over two decades in senior positions such as senior product manager and senior sales executive. In these roles, she helped expand market share, exceeded sales goals, and strengthened customer relationships by delivering solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs."I am thrilled to join CU*SOUTH and have the opportunity to work with credit unions that are deeply invested in their members’ success," said Korfhage. "It’s exciting to bring my passion for fintech and my experience to a team that truly understands the unique needs of credit unions. I look forward to aligning credit unions with the technology that empowers them to grow and make a lasting impact in their communities."Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, expressed his enthusiasm about Korfhage’s addition to the team."We’re thrilled to welcome someone of Joan’s caliber and extensive experience to CU*SOUTH," said West. "Her background in both fintech sales and product management enhances our ability to serve credit unions with the best technology and service in the industry. Joan’s expertise aligns perfectly with CU*SOUTH’s mission to grow and strengthen credit unions, and we are confident she will make a significant impact."###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.