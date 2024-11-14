Light & Wonder, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Light & Wonder, Inc. (“Light & Wonder” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNW) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Light & Wonder investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

What’s going on here?

On September 24, 2024, the Las Vegas Review-Journal published an article titled "Slot Manufacturer Wins Significant Legal Victory Against Las Vegas-Based Competitor." The article reported that Aristocrat Technologies Inc.'s request for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against Light & Wonder, alleging trade secret and copyright infringement, had been approved. As part of the ruling, Light & Wonder was ordered to halt the "continued or planned sale, leasing, or commercialization" of its Dragon Train product, which Aristocrat claims incorporates intellectual property originally developed for its Dragon Link and Lightning Link slot games.

Following the news, Light & Wonder's stock price dropped by 19.49% on September 24, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.