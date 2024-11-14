Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on Nov. 14, 2024

MARYLAND, November 14 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Committees will receive a briefing on student pedestrian safety and bus access and an update from the Office of Grants Management

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about student pedestrian safety and bus access.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The Government Operation and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update from the Office of Grants Management.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The Council will meet for a proposed closed session at 1 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article, Section 3-305(b)(1). The topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees, or officials.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Student Pedestrian Safety and Bus Access

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive a briefing about student pedestrian safety and bus access from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) representatives. MCPS works closely with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to ensure safe routes to school for MCPS students. MCPS is primarily responsible for designing and navigating bus routes, setting walk shed boundaries, school bus stop placement and the circulation of vehicles and pedestrians on school property. The briefing is expected to include an overview of MCPS bus routes and the RideOn bus network, walkability studies and walkshed updates and implementation of the Safe Streets Act.

Office of Grants Management Update

Update: The GO Committee will receive an update from Office of Grants Management representatives. The Office of Grants Management, in coordination with the Office of Procurement, Office of Management and Budget and Department of Finance, develops countywide policies and procedures regarding grants management consistent with the County’s racial equity and social justice goals. The Office of Grants Management has two areas of focus, incoming grants, which are grants that the County applies for and receives from outside sources and outgoing grants, which are grants that the County awards to outside entities. At the GO Committee’s previous update about the Office of Grants Management, held on Nov. 16, 2023, the Committee conducted an in-depth review and discussion regarding the grant application process, communication and outreach to organizations, coordination with County departments and changes to administrative operational procedures. The Committee also discussed the grants process during the Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget discussions.

