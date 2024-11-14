Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Brings Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), Canada’s leading independent organization focused on Canada-Asia relations, is pleased to announce it is bringing the Partnering for Sustainability: The Canada Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan November 17-19, 2024.

With strong support from the public and private sectors, the Mission is part of APF Canada’s 2023-2025 women-only mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia, and will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with their counterparts and businesses in Taiwan with a focus on the technology and innovation sectors.

This year’s Mission will promote gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, support small and medium-sized enterprises, explore bilateral and regional trade issues, and catalyze international business partnerships, bringing 29 delegates to Taiwan. Delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities.

APF Canada invites the media and other interested parties to join us in Taipei on November 18 (12:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. at the National Taiwan University) for the Inclusive Futures: Partnering for Sustainable Innovation public symposium featuring insights from industry experts from Canada and Taiwan across three panels:



Inclusive Leadership Driving Gender Economic Advancement

Changemakers: Women Disrupting with Innovation

Indigenous Economies: Prosperity Through International Trade

Speakers at the Taipei Symposium include:



From Canada:



Sara Wilshaw, Assistant Deputy Minister & Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada From Taiwan:



Fanny Huang, President, Excellence Opto, Inc. (EOI) Group & Director, Women on Boards Jim Nickel, Executive Director, Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Dr. Shirley Lin, Founder and Chair of the Center for Asia-Pacific Resilience and Innovation (CAPRI) Dr. Hsiao-Wei Yuan, Vice President for International Affairs, National Taiwan University Yuri Yuko, CEO, Jidi Culture Publishing Co., Ltd. & Indigenous Business Representative for the Indigenous Peoples’ Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA)

Please click here for more information and to register for this free public event.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Contacts:

Information:

A.W. Lee, Ph.D., Director, Inclusive International Trade,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca

