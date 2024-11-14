Supply Chain Management Software Market to Reach USD 20.07 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The adoption of SCM software in various industries and organizations is increasing as it can effectively monitor the collection of raw materials, goods or any materials thus improving market growth.

Westford, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply Chain Management Software Market size was valued at USD 18.76 billion in 2023 to USD 20.07 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The supply chain management software market comprises technologies and tools that help manage and optimize supply chain operations. The market is driven by the growing demand for transparency, efficiency, and cost-cutting in supply chains. The market is progressing on the back of the integration of technologies like ML and AI, the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the emphasis on sustainability.

Supply Chain Management Software Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 18.76 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 20.07 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Solution Type, User Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Emergence of Improved Supply Chains Management Solutions Key Market Drivers Rising Complexity and Nature of Supply Chains

Supply Chain Management Software Market Segmental Analysis

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented by Software Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and region.

Based on Software Type, the market is segmented into Purchasing Management Software and Inventory Management Software.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premises, and Cloud-based.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into SMEs, and Large Enterprises.

Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, and Others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Mounting Demand for Automation to Propel Growth of Solution Segment

By component, the solution segment held a notable market share in the past years and is anticipated to lead in future owing to its exhaustive functionality, growing demand for automation, and access to data analytics in real-time. Solutions offer better control and end-to-end visibility over the supply chain. This allows businesses to enhance efficiency and optimize operations. Companies are also actively implementing automation for simplified processes, decision-making, and decrease errors. They also help to access real-time analytics and insights for better response to the growing consumer demand and market changes.

Nonetheless, the services segment is projected to grow considerably over the estimated period owing to better integration and customization and ongoing assistance. Services are vital for customizing business requirements and confirming unbroken integration with existing infrastructure. A greater number of companies are implementing novel technologies for constant assistance and training that benefit their supply chain systems.

Emphasis on Operational Efficiency and Streamlined Production to Drive Manufacturing Segment

By application, the manufacturing segment registered a majority market share owing to the rising need to simplify production activities and focus on operational efficiency. The manufacturing sector is closely associated with retail since manufacturers are dependent on efficient supply chain management to simplify production, enhance inventory levels, and handle supplier connections. The emphasis on just-in-time inventory practices and lean manufacturing is fueling the demand for improved supply chain management solutions. Conversely, the retail & consumer goods segment is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the speedy growth of e-commerce and the increasing need for logistics and inventory management. Retailers need strong supply chain management solutions to manage complex supply chains, for better customer satisfaction, and to handle demand fluctuations.

Presence of Strong Infrastructure of Logistics and Transportation Infrastructure to Drive Market in North America

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the market in the coming years due to growing technological improvements. North America is a key region for several technology companies and holds major emphasis on innovation that drives the adoption of improved supply chain management solutions. The speedy growth of e-commerce has also increased the need for an effective and reliable supply chain, impacting investments in software. Moreover, the region holds developed transportation and logistics infrastructure that further fuels the use of advanced SCM technologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow as the fastest growing region owing to speedy industrialization that ultimately increases the demand for effective supply chain services. Surging online shopping, mainly in the rapidly developing nations like India and China is increasing the demand for inventory management systems and advanced logistics. Also, the region is a global manufacturing powerhouse that majorly demands strong SCM to enhance distribution and production processes, impacting the market growth.

Supply Chain Management Software Market Insight

Drivers:

Increasing Globalization Growing Demand for Real-time Visibility Supply chain Resilience

Restraints:

Significant Implementation Costs Speedy Technological Changes Growing Integration Complexity

Prominent Players in Supply Chain Management Software Market

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US)

Kinaxis Inc. (Canada)

Korber AG (Germany)

Manhattan Associates (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada)

Panasonic (Japan)

Epicor Software Corporation (US)

E2open, LLC (US)

Körber (Germany)

GEP Worldwide (US)

IFS AB (Sweden)

Logility, Inc. (US)

RELEX Solutions (Finland)

Basware Corporation (Finland)

Softeon (US)

Tecsys Inc. (Canada)

Verizon Connect (US)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (US)

Key Questions Answered in Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Report

What is the estimated size of supply chain management software market in 2031, as per SkyQuest?

Which component segment held larger share of the global supply chain management software market in 2023?

Who are the prominent players operating in the supply chain management software market and which marketing strategies are adopted by them?



This report provides the following insights:

