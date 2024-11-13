Pivotal Developmental Milestone Unveiled by MUSE Microscopy, Inc. at CAP24 Pathology Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy, Inc., has reached a pivotal developmental milestone, unveiling a preliminary version of its innovative SmartPath Imager at the recent CAP24 Pathology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. We introduced SmartPath as the first tissue-to-digital™ imager utilizing MUSE (Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation) which we intend to create a solution that eliminates the need for traditional slide-based histology, a fundamental process that has remained unchanged for over a century.

Advanced Research in Digital Pathology

The eventual SmartPath Imager will be intended to represent an advance in pathology, reimagining the traditional workflow by directly capturing high-resolution, H&E-like digital images without invasive or destructive slide preparation. Utilizing a three-axis approach, we intend that our future SmartPath instrument generates comprehensive image volumes, offering depth and detail akin to layered histology.

Our goal is that SmartPath will illuminate tissue samples and digitize images, creating a rapid, standardized imaging process that advances the field of histology. By eliminating the labor-intensive slide preparation stage, such an instrument would potentially transform pathology labs from analog, slide-based processes to a seamless, tissue-to-digital workflow that could potentially preserve a tissue sample.

Designed to meet the demands of modern medicine, our team is researching ways to optimize workflow efficiency, image quality, and speed, addressing the critical requirements of today’s pathology professionals.

High Industry Interest at CAP24 Pathology Conference

The CAP24 conference highlighted an insightful product theater presentation on “Direct-to-Digital Instrumentation” by Dr. Jianyu Rao, Professor and Vice Chair of the Dept. of Pathology and Epidemiology, Vice Chair of Technology and Innovation, University of California, Los Angeles. MUSE Microscopy’s team was then invited to participate in a well-attended panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Aleksandra Zuraw of Digital Pathology Place, which explored the scientific and potential operational impact of SmartPath on pathology workflows.

Key insights shared by the panel, including remarks from distinguished experts such as Dr. Jianyu Rao, who has built among the largest international telepathology programs worldwide and Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, Sr. VP, Clinical Development, MUSE Microscopy, Inc., and former Global Head of Pathology at Antech Diagnostics, who oversaw the most significant digital pathology conversions worldwide. They highlighted SmartPath’s potential to enhance laboratory throughput, facilitate molecular imaging/quantification applications, and offer versatility in handling both fresh and wet-fixed tissue. This discussion underscored SmartPath’s team’s research goals which could eventually support a range of diagnostic and research applications. The Q&A session that followed allowed industry professionals to further engage with MUSE’s leadership, sparking ongoing dialogue and underscoring the value SmartPath team’s research can bring to pathology labs worldwide.

MUSE Microscopy’s Research Goals Hope to Redefine Digital Pathology at CAP24 and Beyond

We eventually hope to transform digital pathology through our SmartPath Imaging platform. As a tissue-to-digital solution, SmartPath is positioned to streamline tissue imaging and workflow integration. This potential innovation is designed to fill critical gaps in pathology.

With SmartPath’s potential advantages, our goal is to support rapid adoption across labs, healthcare institutions, and research centers. Our presence at CAP24 marked the start of a robust schedule, with our team committed to attending major industry events over the next year to strengthen network and drive engagement across global markets.

The statements made regarding the SmartPath Imager have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The SmartPath System is currently intended for research use only. This medical device has not yet been evaluated, cleared or approved by the FDA. Its safety and effectiveness have not been established nor confirmed by FDA-approved research. SmartPath is not currently available for sale in the United States as a diagnostic aid or medical device for human pathology. This material is provided solely for informational purposes and does not substitute professional medical advice. It also does not constitute an offer to promote the device for any medical use.

About MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

MUSE Microscopy, Inc. is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We are developing a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, cytology, and research applications. SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath), is intended to be a slide-free tissue-to-digital imaging platform that aims to revolutionize digital pathology by eliminating the need for traditional slide-based histology. Our goal is to offer a first-to-market, non-destructive imaging solution.

To learn more, you can visit their website at https://musemicroscopy.com/ or find them on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Limits on Accuracy

This press release is intended to provide information about MUSE Microscopy, Inc.’s research and potential product. Information is believed to be accurate at the time it is created. However, like any printed material, information may become outdated over time. Information may contain technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Information may be changed or updated without notice. There may also be improvements or changes in the products and services described in this press release at any time without notice. It is important that you rely on the advice of an appropriate professional. Nothing contained in any presentation is to be construed as medical, legal, investment, financial, or other advice. This information is not intended to be a substitute for such advice. MUSE Microscopy, Inc. does not endorse any specific techniques or methods of treatment. Individuals are advised to consult their health care professionals for full information about the potential adverse reactions from use of the medical technologies discussed in this press release. We will use reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information on the website, but MUSE Microscopy, Inc. makes no warranties or representations as to its accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our future expectations, plans prospects, and assumptions regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “termed,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

Matthew Nuñez

Tel: 949.813.6121

mnunez@musemicroscopy.com

