Hearing Wrap Up: Transparency and Accountability Needed to Provide Accurate Information on UAPs to the American People￼

WASHINGTON—The Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation and the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a joint hearing titled, “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.” Members discussed the Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community’s lack of transparency regarding UAPs, including undisclosed spending on UAP-related programs and the national security implications of UAP encounters at U.S. military installations. Members emphasized the need for greater accountability from the DoD to share information with Congress and the American people.

Key Takeaways:

The DoD has failed to provide transparency on the existence and effectiveness of programs related to UAPs not only to Congress, but to the American people.

Dr. Tim Gallaudet—Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.)—emphasized the importance of transparency on UAPs: “There is a national security need for more UAP transparency as well. In 2025, the U.S. will spend over $900 billion on national defense, yet we still have an incomplete understanding of what is in our airspace… the failure of the Executive Branch to share UAP information with Congress is an infringement on the legislative branch that undermines separation powers and may be creating a constitutional crisis.”

Congress and the American people have fundamental questions on the topic of UAPs and incursions near sensitive military installations. Increased disclosure and transparency are needed to provide security and information.

Michael Shellenberger—Founder of Public—discussed the Executive Branch’s responsibility to be forthcoming with Congress on information related to UAPs: “There is, however, a growing body of evidence that the government is not being transparent about what it knows about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), formerly called UFOs, and that elements within the military and IC are in violation of their Constitutional duty to notify Congress of their operations.“

Member Highlights:

Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) discussed the need for transparency on the level of taxpayer funds dedicated to UAP research.

Chairwoman Mace: “I obviously would like to know how much taxpayers are spending on this. You have the right to know. And if we are spending money on something that doesn’t exist, why are we spending the money? And if it does exist, why are we hiding it from the public. Of course, national security is a big issue and if there is technology that could harm us or our allies that are in the hands of our adversaries, we obviously want to stay ahead of that to the best of our abilities.”

Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) spoke on recent instances of UAP incursions at military bases.

Rep. Grothman: “I suppose hypothetically, you could have incursions over just regular airports, but is it obvious that these incursions are more likely over military facilities than over a random airport?”

Mr. Elizondo: “There is definitely enough data to suggest that there is some sort of relationship between sensitive U.S. military installations, also some of our nuclear equities, some of our Department of Energy sites. There is a long historical record that some of your colleagues may have that document this. This is not a new trend, this has been going on for decades and that information has been obfuscated, unfortunately, from folks like you in this Committee and I think that’s problematic because at the end of the day, we have a significant situation here. We have something that can enter into U.S. air space with no attribution.”

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) spoke on the increasing rate of UAP sightings over military bases.

Rep. Timmons: “We’ve been hearing about these for years and have not been as consistent and over critical military instillations. Would you say that is fair? Is it happening more and more?”

Mr. Elizondo: “Great question, certainly there seems to be some indication that they are being provocative. In some cases they are literally splitting air craft formations right down the middle, so that is an air safety issue. The question is, is the frequency increasing? The response is it depends. Yes, it is possible that there is an increase in frequency but there is also a heightened awareness now and there is also more pervasiveness of technology out there that’s collecting this information and recording this information.“

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) highlighted efforts by the DoD to overclassify information to block public inquiries into UAPs.

Rep. Biggs: “What I really want to get to, is for what purpose is the federal government overclassifying and forbidding the public from getting access to this? And if you have an explanation, I would be curious to hear it because I know what I have been told, but I want to hear from your perspective why do they overclassify.”

Mr. Elizondo: “There’s the philosophical defense that the DoD and the intelligence community are solution-oriented and when you don’t have answers it is a really tough spot to be in.”

Rep. Biggs: “So it’s easier to be quiet and suppress when you don’t have the answers.”

Mr. Elizondo: “Correct.”