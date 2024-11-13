In Washington, D.C., Governor Newsom advocates for key initiatives for a more affordable and healthier California

Meetings at the White House

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom met with President Joe Biden, senior White House and key federal officials where he discussed top priorities for the state. The Governor advocated for the approval of pending disaster relief funding, programs to expand health care access, and initiatives to improve clean air. Following the Governor’s meeting with Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, the Governor joined Ricchetti for a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Meetings on Capitol Hill

On Wednesday, the Governor held a series of meetings with Biden-Harris Administration officials, Senator Alex Padilla, Senator-elect Adam Schiff, and members of the California congressional delegation to advance efforts that improve the health, quality of life, and well-being of all Californians.

During his meetings with members of Congress at the Capitol, the Governor highlighted the importance of securing the approval of pending items with the Biden-Harris Administration, including disaster funding requests, environmental protections, and programs that will expand access to health care and reduce homelessness. While reaffirming his commitment to collaborate with President-elect Trump wherever there is common ground, Governor Newsom previewed California’s upcoming special session and other preparations to proactively address potential federal challenges and legal actions.

Meetings with leaders in the Biden-Harris Administration

As part of his series of meetings with senior Biden-Harris Administration officials, Governor Newsom today met with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to discuss efforts to improve water quality, fish habitat, and updates to the San Luis Dam and Reservoir project that will bolster water supplies for two million people. The Governor later met with officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services where he advocated for the approval of waivers that will improve Californians’ ability to access quality health care and reduce homelessness in the state.