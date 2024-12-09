CobraFlex Ships the Venom DTF Printer

Coraflex Venom

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --CobraFlex, a leader in advanced printing technologies, is excited to announce that its highly anticipated Venom DTF Printer is now shipping. This state-of-the-art machine, recognized as the world’s fastest direct-to-film (DTF) printer, offers an unmatched printing speed of 2700 square feet per hour, making it a pivotal addition for high-output printing operations seeking to increase efficiency without compromising on quality.The Venom DTF Printer is designed to redefine industry standards, delivering exceptional speed, precision, and reliability, all while offering innovative features that streamline production workflows. Its cutting-edge technology provides businesses with the tools to meet demanding production schedules and take their DTF printing capabilities to new heights."We're thrilled to introduce the Venom DTF Printer, a groundbreaking solution that brings high speed and remarkable efficiency to the DTF printing market," said Jim Lemmer, CEO of CobraFlex. "This printer is built for businesses that require top-tier performance and want to stay ahead of the competition. With its advanced features and ease of use, the Venom empowers our customers to deliver superior results faster, driving both productivity and profitability."Innovative Features of the Venom DTF Printer:Exceptional Speed: Capable of printing up to 2700 square feet per hour (with appropriate ICC profiles and environmental settings), the Venom is designed for high-demand production environments.15 Epson Print Heads: The printer uses 15 Epson i3200-A1 print heads to apply CMYK, white, and adhesive inks simultaneously, reducing processing times and enabling vibrant, multi-color prints in a single pass.Patented Bulbless Technology: CobraFlex’s unique heating pad system replaces traditional quartz tubes for more efficient and consistent ink curing, resulting in improved durability, minimized maintenance, and longer operational life.High-Quality Ink and Film: The Venom uses CobraFlex's high-pigment inks, formulated in collaboration with Dupont Artistri, ensuring vivid color and superior adhesion on high-grade DTF films. This results in prints that stand up to the demands of professional applications.Efficient Production: With a press time of just 3-5 seconds, the Venom balances speed with remarkable color resolution, offering reliable and consistent results for businesses with high production needs.Key Specifications:Print Width: Up to 63 inchesPrint Speed: 720x1800 DPI, 6-passInk Type: Water-based inksMaterial Handling: Integrated take-up system and patented outfeed systemDrying System: Advanced bulbless technology with auto moisture seal and clean modeThe Venom DTF Printer is designed for print professionals looking to optimize their operations, reduce turnaround times, and deliver superior quality prints. With its high-speed capabilities, reliability, and advanced technology, the Venom offers a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving DTF printing market.

