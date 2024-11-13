TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams has released the following statement on the 2024 elections:

Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) congratulate President-elect Donald J. Trump on his election and Republicans in both the United States Senate and House of Representatives for gaining and retaining their respective majorities for the 119th Congress.

During the previous Trump administration, TMCF was able to work with members from both sides of the aisle and the administration to deliver passage of the HBCU PARTNERS Act, The FUTURE Act, and increases in discretionary Title III funding for our institutions. Those legislative wins are among several that delivered more resources and opportunities to our campuses. We look forward to achieving similar accomplishments during the 119th Congress.

Investing in education and America’s workforce is a bipartisan issue and we look forward to working with our allies on both sides of the aisle to advance opportunity for all by increasing investments in HBCUs and their students. We stand ready to work collaboratively with the Trump administration, congressional leadership, the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus to benefit our schools, students and the nation as a whole over the next four years and beyond.”

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org .

