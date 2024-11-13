Submit Release
RGC Resources, Inc. Reports 2024 Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $11,760,896, or $1.16 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11,299,282, or $1.14 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The increase reflected higher levels of earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (“MVP”) due to more AFUDC in fiscal 2024 prior to the pipeline being placed in service in June 2024. The lower cost of natural gas in 2024 reduced bills to customers and revenues for the Company, despite inflationary costs leading to higher tariffs. Interest expense also increased primarily due to higher interest rates.

Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and enable growth in customers and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Gas flowing through the MVP in 2024 is a major milestone we worked hard to achieve, and one we and the region will long appreciate. We are pleased to have recently reached a settlement on our pending rate proceeding with the State Corporation Commission staff that provides for an incremental increase in annual revenues of $4.08 million, subject to approval by the Commission.”

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $140,822, or $0.01 per share, compared to $1,014,175, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A lower level of earnings from our investment in MVP along with higher interest expense resulted in lower net income compared to the same quarter a year ago.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the rate making, MVP operation and Southgate construction, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2023 Form10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the fourth quarter and twelve months are as follows:

 
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Operating revenues   $ 13,104,302     $ 12,467,528     $ 84,641,232     $ 97,439,765  
Operating expenses     12,861,881       11,723,420       67,559,472       79,761,285  
Operating income     242,421       744,108       17,081,760       17,678,480  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate     872,048       1,561,409       3,851,871       2,084,990  
Other income, net     887,837       443,373       1,028,761       646,528  
Interest expense     1,734,906       1,430,213       6,504,885       5,618,805  
Income before income taxes     267,400       1,318,677       15,457,507       14,791,193  
Income tax expense     126,578       304,502       3,696,611       3,491,911  
                 
Net income   $ 140,822     $ 1,014,175     $ 11,760,896     $ 11,299,282  
                 
Net earnings per share of common stock:                
Basic   $ 0.01     $ 0.10     $ 1.16     $ 1.14  
Diluted   $ 0.01     $ 0.10     $ 1.16     $ 1.14  
                 
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2000     $ 0.1975     $ 0.8000     $ 0.7900  
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic     10,223,785       10,009,491       10,152,909       9,922,701  
Diluted     10,228,365       10,011,039       10,156,480       9,927,157  
                 
                 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
                 
        September 30,  
Assets         2024       2023      
Current assets       $ 25,072,301     $ 26,795,262      
Utility property, net         262,041,454       247,583,551      
Other non-current assets         33,777,404       29,350,527      
                 
Total Assets       $ 320,891,159     $ 303,729,340      
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Current liabilities       $ 28,698,430     $ 32,918,787      
Long-term debt, net         136,672,908       125,844,728      
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities       47,383,046       44,233,200      
Total Liabilities         212,754,384       202,996,715      
Stockholders' Equity         108,136,775       100,732,625      
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     $ 320,891,159     $ 303,729,340      


Contact: Timothy J. Mulvaney
  VP, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone: (540) 777-3997

