L Catterton Agrees to Sell $100 Million of Shares Back to ODDITY

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced that it has entered into a transaction with a fund managed by L Catterton (“L Catterton”) to repurchase approximately 2.35 million Class A Ordinary Shares (the “Shares”) of the Company for a total cash consideration of approximately $100 million, at a purchase price of $42.501 per share. The transaction will be funded from the Company’s existing cash resources.

ODDITY’s board of directors determined that the repurchase is in the best interest of the Company given the significant strength of the Company’s balance sheet and the prevailing circumstances. The transaction is independent of the Company’s standing share buyback plan—announced on June 7, 2024, and authorizing the Company to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s shares over 3 years—which will continue as planned subject to its terms, including the availability of distributable funds.

After the closing of the transaction, L Catterton will own approximately 4 million shares, representing approximately 7% of the company’s ordinary shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024, pro forma for the transaction.

Upon completion of the present transaction, the Company will have repurchased $147 million of its Shares year-to-date; inclusive of the $47 million of shares repurchased through September 30, 2024 under the Company’s standing share buyback plan.

As reported by the Company on November 6, 2024, as of September 30, 2024, ODDITY held $248 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments, in addition to $100 million available through an undrawn credit facility; the Company also has no financial debt. The company’s cash deployment strategy prioritizes reinvestment in the business, M&A, and share buybacks as appropriate.

For the 12 months ending September 30, 2024, the company generated $127 million of free cash flow, including $130 million of cash from operations and $3 million of capital expenditures.

The financial measures set forth above for the twelve months ending September 30, 2024 have been calculated as follows: (1) the value of the relevant financial measure for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, plus (2) the value of such financial measure for the nine months ending September 30, 2024 minus (3) the value of such financial measure for the nine months ending September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, ODDITY has included the following non-GAAP financial measure: free cash flow. ODDITY believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors to help evaluate ODDITY’s business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions.

ODDITY defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment.

ODDITY’s non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate this measure differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation from net operating cash flow to free cash flow is included below.

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flo w

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Operating cash flow $ 129,504 $ 87,455 $ 121,599 $ 79,550 Purchase of property and equipment (2,917 ) (2,101 ) (2,398 ) (1,582 ) Free cash flow $ 126,587 $ 85,354 $ 119,201 $ 77,968

About ODDITY:

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

