New Novel Broken Boy: A Tale of Growing Up Queer by Jerry Hollingsworth Explores Identity and Resilience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jerry Hollingsworth’s newest novel, Broken Boy: A Tale of Growing Up Queer, presents an exploration of identity, resilience, and self-discovery. Published on May 4, 2024, this novel follows the journey of a young man coming of age while navigating the challenges of poverty, family struggles, and his emerging identity in a complex world.Set against the backdrop of a turbulent childhood, Broken Boy introduces readers to Jerry, a young man finding his way in a world with limited support. Through struggles with self-identity, addiction, and societal acceptance, Jerry’s story captures the challenges faced by many young people who grow up in similar circumstances.This novel addresses themes of alcoholism, drug abuse, and the experiences of a queer young man striving for self-acceptance. Spirituality, as introduced by Jerry’s mother, becomes a cornerstone of his resilience, helping him confront life’s obstacles.Broken Boy: A Tale of Growing Up Queer is now available at major book retailers.About Jerry HollingsworthJerry Hollingsworth is an author focused on themes of identity, resilience, and spirituality. His work invites readers to connect across divides and fosters understanding and empathy through storytelling.Book Link: https://a.co/d/dIsubQJ

