Marine Material Solutions for the International WorkBoat Show 2024

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents marine material solutions for the commercial boating industry alongside the International WorkBoat Show, which runs from November 12th to November 14th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The annual trade show brings together commercial vessel owners, builders, operators, and suppliers to discover innovative products, build new connections, and participate in educational sessions essential for driving progress in the commercial boating industry.Interstate Advanced Materials provides the commercial boating industry with durable solutions like Makrolon® VR marine polycarbonate . MakrolonVR combines exceptional durability and high optical clarity, ensuring clear, unobstructed views for windows and windshields with minimal distortion and a crisp, wrinkle-free appearance. It retains its shape during rapid temperature fluctuations and resists yellowing from UV rays, making it ideal for harsh marine environments. In addition to windows and windshields, MakrolonVR is perfect for lighting covers, protective shields, and more. Anti-Slip (A/S) HDPE Marine Board is widely used in the commercial boating industry to enhance safety on ships and vessels. A/S marine board’s high-friction surface polymer and dot pattern create a sure-grip surface that prevents slipping and promotes drainage. It passes ASTM D2047 slip-resistance testing and significantly exceeds industry requirements for ADA and OSHA standards. A/S marine board retains the beneficial properties of standard HDPE, including its light weight, weather resistance, and outstanding chemical resistance. A/S marine board is favored for decking, cockpit flooring, helm stations, hatch covers, and other high-traffic areas.Extruded ABS is a popular material used for commercial boating repairs and modifications due to its lighter weight compared to metal and high resistance to chemicals, corrosion, and abrasion. ABS is lighter than metals like steel and aluminum, which helps reduce the overall weight of smaller vessels and improves their power-to-weight ratio and fuel efficiency. It retains its heat and impact resistance even at low temperatures and performs effectively across a wide temperature range, making it ideal for extreme marine conditions. Common boating applications for extruded ABS include instrument panels, housings, interior and exterior trim components, storage compartments, and control panels.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with commercial boating professionals ahead of the International WorkBoat Show to find solutions for the industry’s current challenges. The company is committed to helping the commercial boating industry and related specialists enhance their knowledge about the benefits of plastics and other composite materials. Commercial boating professionals looking to lower their material costs can save 30%+ on Makrolon VR®, A/S Marine Board, Extruded ABS, and other marine materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

