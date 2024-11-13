PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 10, 2024 Displaced workers in Culion, Palawan receive aid from Bong Go: 'Tulungan ang mga manggagawang Pilipino na makabangon' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to partner with local officials to help the struggling labor force overcome economic challenges. He dispatched his Malasakit Team to Culion, Palawan on Friday, November 8, to aid displaced and disadvantaged workers. "Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo kaya patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said in a message. Go lauded the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as their representatives provided temporary employment to the beneficiaries through their the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. "By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future," Go said. Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Held at OV Farm in Barangay Baldat in Culion, Go's Malasakit Team joined by Mayor Virginia De Vera, assisted 98 displaced workers and provided them with snacks, face masks, shirts, fans, vitamins, and basketballs. Select recipients also received shoes for men and women, and a mobile phone. Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently promoted the Malasakit Center's use as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. In Palawan, Malasakit Centers are located at Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital in Culion, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke's Point, and Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City. The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof. The Department of Health reported that over 15 million Filipinos benefitted from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.