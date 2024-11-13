INE Security Endorses Formal Assessments in IT/IS Training

How Formal Assessments & Certifications Can Bridge the IT/IS Skills Gap

Cary, NC, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security , a global leader in technical training, has released an educational outline highlighting the comparative advantages of informal assessments, formal assessments, and certifications within the IT and Information Security industries. While each assessment type has its role in shaping a knowledgeable and adaptive workforce, INE Security emphasizes the superior benefits of formal assessments and certifications, which are central to its training platform.

Advantages of Formal Assessments and Certifications:

Reliability : Formal assessments provide a reliable measure of technical skills, ensuring all team members meet or exceed industry standards.

: Formal assessments provide a reliable measure of technical skills, ensuring all team members meet or exceed industry standards. Compliance : Certifications help ensure compliance with stringent industry regulations, crucial for maintaining security and operational integrity.

: Certifications help ensure compliance with stringent industry regulations, crucial for maintaining security and operational integrity. Employee Training and Development Techniques: Structured training programs prepare professionals for formal assessments, incorporating various learning opportunities and techniques such as case studies, role-playing, and hands-on training.

The Role of Informal Assessments: Informal assessments include unstructured methods of evaluating skills such as peer reviews, self-assessments, and on-the-job observations. These assessments are flexible and foster a real-time, adaptive learning environment conducive to continuous professional development.

Evaluating Professional Development: Certifications and formal assessments are instrumental in evaluating the efficacy of professional development programs. They help organizations track participants' learning outcomes, ensuring that the training provided makes a meaningful difference in their professional capabilities.

Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security, emphasized the importance of formal assessments, stating, "Formal assessments and certifications are not just benchmarks; they are integral to the fabric of industry standards that define the IT and cybersecurity professions. By adhering to these rigorous standards, we ensure that professionals are not only prepared to meet current demands but are also equipped to innovate and secure future technologies."

INE Security’s Comprehensive Training Approach Includes:

Assess with Skill Sonar : INE Security’s proprietary assessment tool offers baseline technical skill assessments for employees and auto-generated training playlists tailored to individual performance.

: INE Security’s proprietary assessment tool offers baseline technical skill assessments for employees and auto-generated training playlists tailored to individual performance. Train with INE Security : With 16 Learning Paths, 2,400+ Hands-On Labs, 9 INE Security Certifications, and complete access to cross-training including INE’s suite of Networking, Cloud, and Data Science courses, labs,and certification prep, teams are ready for everything.

: With 16 Learning Paths, 2,400+ Hands-On Labs, 9 INE Security Certifications, and complete access to cross-training including INE’s suite of Networking, Cloud, and Data Science courses, labs,and certification prep, teams are ready for everything. Practice with Skill Dive : Access unique, hands-on content not available in INE Security’s Learning Paths and training. Skill Dive is curated to supplement training and turn known-how into proven skills.

: Access unique, hands-on content not available in INE Security’s Learning Paths and training. Skill Dive is curated to supplement training and turn known-how into proven skills. Validate with INE Security Certifications and Certification Prep : Prove knowledge and skills by earning certifications from novice to advanced, showing off your professional development and keeping skills sharp.

For more information on INE Security’s training and certification programs, please visit www.ine.com .

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

