Dillard’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE) will announce results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended November 2, 2024 tomorrow before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.

Contact: Julie J. Guymon
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com


