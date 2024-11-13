Submit Release
Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

– Q3 2024 revenue of $22.4 million excluding discontinued operations and NY increased 6.2% year-over-year –

– Operating income of $3.9 million driven by consistent execution in core markets –

– Recently-secured convertible loan supporting the continued execution of Vireo’s CREAM & Fire Strategy –

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (formerly Goodness Growth Holdings) ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

                       
Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
US $ in millions 2024   2023   Variance   2024   2023   Variance
                       
GAAP Revenue $25.2   $24.7   2.0%   $74.4   $64.0   16.3%
Revenue (excluding discontinued operations & NY) $22.4   $21.1   6.2%   $66.1   $51.6   28.1%
GAAP Gross Profit $12.3   $13.2   -6.6%   $38.1   $32.0   18.9%
Gross Profit Margin 49.0%   53.5%   -450 bps   51.3%   50.1%   120 bps
SG&A Expenses $6.9   $6.7   2.4%   $21.5   $22.0   -2.0%
SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 27.5%   27.4%   -10 bps   28.9%   34.3%   540 bps
Operating Income (Loss) $3.9   $5.9   -34.4%   $14.4   $5.2   177.1%
Operating Income Margin 15.3%   23.8%   -850 bps   19.4%   8.1%   1,120 bps
EBITDA $5.7   $7.0   -19.4%   $20.6   $11.3   82.0%
EBITDA Margin 22.5%   28.5%   -600 bps   27.7%   17.7%   1,000 bps
                       

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Amber Shimpa commented, “Our third quarter results reflect continued solid performance across our core markets, but as we discussed anticipating last quarter, year-over-year comparisons of financial performance are less significant now that we have passed the one-year anniversary of the launch of adult-use sales in Maryland. Our teams continue to focus on preparing for the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota next year, and our recently announced $10.0 million financing commitment gives us additional flexibility to support this launch and continue executing our CREAM & Fire strategy.”

Ms. Shimpa continued, “Despite the softer year-over-year comparisons of financial performance, our core market key performance indicators continue to demonstrate strong improvements in productivity yields and flower quality, and we are continuing to build inventory ahead of the Minnesota adult-use launch which may impact velocity of inventory turns near-term. We’re also continuing to support our recently-launched hemp-derived beverages which are helping seed our adult-use brands in the Minnesota market, and have expanded our distribution network with both local and national distributors of hemp and alcohol products.”

                       
Core Market KPIs1 Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
US $ in millions September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   Variance   2024   2023   Variance
Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 4,626   3,485   32.7%   11,402   8,600   32.6%
% "A" Flower2 47.0%   41.6%   540 bps   49.3%   49.3%   0 bps
Total Retail Revenue $18.3   $18.0   2.0%   $55.3   $45.0   23.0%
Same Store Sales Growth -   -   2.0%   -   -   23.0%
Minnesota -   -   -3.4%   -   -   1.8%
Maryland -   -   12.1%   -   -   88.5%
Total Wholesale Revenue $4.1   $3.3   24.4%   $10.7   $6.6   64.0%
1 Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland and Minnesota.                
2 "A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.
 

Other Events

On November 4, 2024, the Company announced that it secured a new convertible debt facility which provides a financing commitment of up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes. This facility is being funded by the Company’s senior secured lender and its affiliates. The convertible facility has a term of three years, with a cash interest rate of 12.0 percent, payable in cash monthly. These convertible notes shall be convertible at any time into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, at the option of lender, in whole but not in part, in a single transaction, at a conversion price equal to US $0.625. The Company did not issue any warrants related to this convertible loan facility.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, total current assets were $144.0 million, including cash on hand of $7.3 million. Total current liabilities were $128.7 million, including $88.4 million in liabilities held for sale related to the Company’s businesses in the State of New York. As of November 8, 2024, the Company had a total of 251,268,889 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vireo management will host a conference call with research analysts today, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/277609132.

About Vireo

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and sustained with an entrepreneurial drive that fuels our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s third quarter 2024 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Joe Duxbury
Interim Chief Financial Officer
investor@vireogrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@vireogrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “would,” “looking forward,” “may,” “continue,” “expect,” “expected,” “will,” “likely,” “subject to,” “transformation,” and “pending,” variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited financial statements for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

               
VIREO GROWTH INC.               
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023              
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)              
  September 30,
      December 31,
  2024
   2023
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash $ 7,279,864     $ 15,964,665  
Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $259,011 and $254,961, respectively   2,848,625       3,086,640  
Income tax receivable   11,916,964       12,278,119  
Inventory   19,845,927       19,285,870  
Prepayments and other current assets   1,832,991       1,336,234  
Notes receivable, current         3,750,000  
Warrants held   5,221,971       1,937,352  
Assets Held for Sale   95,017,740       91,213,271  
Total current assets   143,964,082       148,852,151  
Property and equipment, net   30,509,180       23,291,183  
Operating lease, right-of-use asset   10,757,904       2,018,163  
Intangible assets, net   8,104,140       8,718,577  
Deposits   533,745       383,645  
Deferred tax assets          
Total assets $ 193,869,051     $ 183,263,719  
Liabilities              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,168,748     $ 7,674,389  
Long-Term debt, current portion   1,144,000       60,220,535  
Right of use liability   1,254,672       890,013  
Uncertain tax liability   28,766,000       22,356,000  
Liabilities held for sale   88,437,021       88,326,323  
Total current liabilities   128,770,441       179,467,260  
Right-of-use liability   19,051,693       10,543,934  
Other long-term liabilities   216,938       155,917  
Convertible debt, net         9,140,257  
Long-Term debt, net   56,833,206        
Total liabilities   204,872,278       199,307,368  
Stockholders’ deficiency              
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 200,464,196 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 110,007,030 at December 31, 2023)          
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 298,314 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 331,193 at December 31, 2023)          
Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)          
Additional Paid in Capital   204,731,053       187,384,403  
Accumulated deficit   (215,734,280 )     (203,428,052 )
Total stockholders' deficiency $ (11,003,227 )   $ (16,043,649 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 193,869,051     $ 183,263,719  
               
               


                               
VIREO GROWTH INC.                               
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                          
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023                          
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)                          
  Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,    September 30,  
  2024        2023     2024     2023  
Revenue $ 25,165,343     $ 24,675,145     $ 74,360,905     $ 63,960,125  
Cost of sales                              
Product costs   12,448,373       10,493,561       36,111,865       30,347,357  
Inventory valuation adjustments   393,000       984,196       130,000       1,563,872  
Gross profit   12,323,970       13,197,388       38,119,040       32,048,896  
Operating expenses:                              
Selling, general and administrative   6,911,278       6,749,314       21,527,122       21,965,576  
Stock-based compensation expenses   1,304,919       296,617       1,424,140       4,009,415  
Depreciation   76,292       99,929       222,763       377,121  
Amortization   180,034       180,034       540,101       498,828  
Total operating expenses   8,472,523       7,325,894       23,714,126       26,850,940  
                               
Gain (loss) from operations   3,851,447       5,871,494       14,404,914       5,197,956  
                               
Other income (expense):                              
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets         (50,686 )     (218,327 )     (2,798,567 )
Interest expenses, net   (7,363,655 )     (7,915,658 )     (23,604,746 )     (22,795,242 )
Other income (expenses)   970,850       345,824       3,881,931       6,166,472  
Other income (expenses), net   (6,392,805 )     (7,620,520 )     (19,941,142 )     (19,427,337 )
                               
Loss before income taxes   (2,541,358 )     (1,749,026 )     (5,536,228 )     (14,229,381 )
                               
Current income tax expenses   (2,385,000 )     (3,980,000 )     (6,770,000 )     (7,357,871 )
Deferred income tax recoveries         500,000             623,000  
Net loss and comprehensive loss   (4,926,358 )     (5,229,026 )     (12,306,228 )     (20,964,252 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.16 )
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted   201,377,275       141,332,852       162,836,874       132,576,879  
                               
                               


               
VIREO GROWTH INC.               
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS              
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023              
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)              
  September 30,
  2024        2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net loss $ (12,306,228 )   $ (20,964,252 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Inventory valuation adjustments   130,000       1,563,872  
Depreciation   222,763       377,121  
Depreciation capitalized into inventory   1,678,434       1,846,418  
Non-cash operating lease expense   323,309       423,821  
Amortization of intangible assets   540,101       498,828  
Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory   74,336       24,779  
Stock-based payments   1,424,140       4,009,415  
Warrants receivable         (1,566,445 )
Warrants held   (3,284,619 )      
Interest Expense   3,806,093       5,111,930  
Bad debt expense   230,818        
Deferred income tax         (623,000 )
Accretion   168,464       800,392  
Loss on disposal of Red Barn Growers         2,909,757  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   120,856       (111,190 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts Receivable   173,047       (902,709 )
Prepaid expenses   (496,757 )     684,987  
Inventory   (482,192 )     (1,932,554 )
Income taxes   361,154       6,379,831  
Uncertain tax position liabilities   6,410,000        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,213,360       1,079,519  
Changes in operating lease liabilities   (404,556 )      
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale   (3,693,771 )     (116,882 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (3,791,248 )     (506,362 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
PP&E Additions   (8,974,901 )     (2,630,724 )
Proceeds from note receivable   3,600,000          
Intangible license additions         (1,090,919 )
Proceeds from sale of Red Barn Growers net of cash         439,186  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment         242,088  
Deposits   (150,100 )     (263,545 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (5,525,001 )     (3,303,914 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs   1,131,400        
Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs         5,348,140  
Proceeds from issuance of shares   700,000        
Proceeds from warrant exercises   43,953        
Proceeds from option exercises   16,500        
Debt principal payments   (1,098,000 )     (1,976,362 )
Lease principal payments   (162,405 )     (1,414,698 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   631,448       1,957,080  
Net change in cash   (8,684,801 )     (1,853,196 )
Cash, beginning of period   15,964,665       15,149,333  
Cash, end of period $ 7,279,864     $ 13,296,137  
               
               


 
VIREO GROWTH INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
  Three Months Ended            
  September 30,            
  2024
 		    2023
 		    $ Change   % Change
Retail:                            
MN $ 11,391,969     $ 11,791,001     $ (399,032 )   (3 )%
NY   1,428,827       2,185,701       (756,874 )   (35 )%
MD   6,919,991       6,170,372       749,619     12 %
Total Retail $     19,740,787     $     20,147,074     $          (406,287 )                   (2 )%
                             
Wholesale:                            
MD   3,956,871       3,152,341       804,530     26 %
NY   1,321,224       1,375,730       (54,506 )   (4) %
MN   146,461             146,461     100 %
Total Wholesale $       5,424,556     $       4,528,071     $            896,485                     20 %
                             
Total Revenue $     25,165,343     $     24,675,145     $            490,198                       2 %
NY Revenue $ (2,750,051 )   $ (3,561,431 )   $ 811,380     (23 )%
Total Revenue excluding NY $     22,415,292     $     21,113,714     $         1,301,578                       6 %
                             


 
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
  Nine Months Ended              
  September 30,              
  2024   2023   $ Change   % Change  
Retail:                            
MN $ 34,608,015     $ 33,989,289     $ 618,726     2 %
NY   4,854,423       6,827,278       (1,972,855 )   (29 )%
NM         1,964,285       (1,964,285 )   (100 )%
MD   20,696,808       10,981,121       9,715,687     88 %
Total Retail $     60,159,246     $     53,761,973     $         6,397,273                     12 %
                             
Wholesale:                            
MD   10,594,167       6,553,361       4,040,806     62 %
NY   3,454,162       3,605,064       (150,902 )   (4 )%
NM         39,727       (39,727 )   (100 )%
MN   153,330             153,330     100 %
Total Wholesale $     14,201,659     $     10,198,152     $         4,003,507                     39 %
                             
Total Revenue $     74,360,905     $     63,960,125     $       10,400,780                     16 %
NY and NM Revenue $ (8,308,585 )   $ (12,396,627 )   $ 4,088,042     (33 )%
Total Revenue excluding NY and NM $     66,052,320     $     51,563,498     $       14,488,822                     28 %
                             
                             

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
  Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income (loss) $ (4,926,358 )   $ (5,229,026 )   $ (12,306,228 )   $ (20,964,252 )
Interest expense, net   7,363,655       7,915,658       23,604,746       22,795,242  
Income taxes   2,385,000       3,480,000       6,770,000       6,734,871  
Depreciation & Amortization   256,326       279,963       762,864       875,949  
Depreciation included in cost of goods sold   582,072       577,132       1,752,770       1,871,197  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,660,695     $ 7,023,727     $ 20,584,152     $ 11,313,007  

