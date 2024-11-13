Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,483 in the last 365 days.

J & J Snack Foods Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Revenue of $426.8 Million

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Revenue Increases 1.0% to $1.57 Billion; Gross Margin of 30.9% and Net Earnings of $86.6 Million Leads to Diluted EPS of $4.45 and
Adjusted EPS of $4.93 for the full year

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (13 weeks) and full year (52 weeks) ended September 28, 2024.1

  Fourth Quarter Full-Year
Actuals % v. LY Actuals % v. LY
Net Sales $426.8M -3.9%   $1,574.8M 1.0%  
Operating Income $39.8M -4.5%   $117.5M 7.3%  
Net Earnings $29.6M -2.6%   $86.6M 9.7%  
Earnings per Diluted Share $1.52 -3.2%   $4.45 9.1%  
         
Adjusted Operating Income $42.0M -8.3%   $130.4M 8.5%  
Adjusted EBITDA $59.7M -4.0%   $200.1M 10.2%  
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $1.60 -7.5%   $4.93 9.6%  


This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

1J&J’s fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year included an additional week, with reported results comparing 14 weeks in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 to 13 weeks in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Likewise, reported results include 53 weeks for the full year 2023 results, compared to 52 weeks for fiscal 2024. For purposes of comparability, we will refer to “normalized” results to more accurately explain performance trends. For reconciliation of these “normalized” results to GAAP measures, please refer to the non-GAAP financial measures section below.

“J&J Snack Foods delivered another year of strong financial performance in fiscal 2024,” stated Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our results demonstrate that we are successfully executing our strategy, improving operational efficiencies and margins, growing profits faster than sales and expanding growth opportunities across channels and customers. In addition to generating record annual sales and gross profit, we also set a new record for full-year Adjusted EBTIDA. For the year, we grew sales 1.0% on a reported basis and 2.8% comparing results on a normalized basis. I am especially proud of our double-digit growth in Adjusted EBITDA led by an 80-basis point improvement in gross margins to 30.9%, along with a 110-basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margins for the year.

“Looking at our fiscal fourth quarter results, net sales decreased 3.9% as reported and increased 3.9% on a normalized basis. The loss of one week of sales had an even more pronounced impact on the quarter compared to prior year due to losing selling days the first week of July, peak seasonal sales days for our core business. I am pleased with our ability to grow sales on a normalized basis given the challenging consumer environment across many of our key customer channels including amusement, convenience, restaurants, and retail. These softer consumer trends, together with less sales days, had a marked impact on sales of core products including soft pretzels, churros, frozen beverages, frozen novelties, and Dippin Dots, negatively impacting gross margin mix, and creating production and supply chain inefficiencies as we balanced demand and inventory in our plants and distribution centers. This led to a gross margin of 31.8%, a 110-basis point decline compared to a record fiscal 2023 fourth quarter gross margin of 32.9%. Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.5% and 4.0%, respectively. Despite these challenges, we delivered net earnings as a percentage of sales of 6.9%, in-line with the prior year period, reflecting our success in managing costs and improving operating efficiencies.

“As we enter fiscal 2025, we remain confident in the growth potential of our core products and the success of our new product launches and client partnerships. For example, we continue to expand the breadth and depth of Dippin Dots across the theater channel and are preparing for the upcoming launch into retail. With a more compelling film slate in fiscal 2025, we are optimistic about the growth opportunity of Dippin Dots and Icee beverages in this channel and expect sales of our other products to improve as attendance trends improve. We are also seeing continued success with some of the largest national QSR chains and expect our recent churros launch in this channel to result in new opportunities.

“In summary, we are encouraged by the progress we are making in maximizing sales across all customer channels and enhancing our operational efficiencies. We have a diverse portfolio of beloved products and brands, presenting us with significant growth opportunities, both in terms of the products we sell as well as where we sell them. In addition, our strong balance sheet and liquidity, paired with our experienced leadership team, give us confidence in our ability to create long-term value for our employees, partners, and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales decreased 3.9% to $426.8 million in Q4 of fiscal 2024 and increased 3.9% on a normalized basis, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2023.   The sales decline attributed to the additional week in Q4 2023 contributed to an estimated $4 million negative operating income impact on fourth quarter 2024 results.

Key highlights include:

  • Food Service segment sales declined 3.0% to $262.2 million, but increased 4.6% on a normalized basis versus Q4 ’23.
  • Retail segment sales declined 13.7% to $55.9 million, and decreased 5.7% on a normalized basis versus Q4 ’23.
  • Frozen Beverage segment sales declined 0.1% to 108.7 million, but increased 7.7% on a normalized basis versus Q4 ’23.
  • On a reported basis, core products, including Soft Pretzels, Churros, and Frozen Novelties, including Dippin Dots, all experienced sales declines in the quarter driven by one fewer week in Q4 ’24 vs. Q4 ’23 and softer consumer spending. This was partially offset by sales growth across Handhelds and Bakery.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 31.8% in Q4 ’24, or a 110 basis point decline versus a record Q4 ’23 gross profit rate. This reflects the negative impact from the shift in product mix between core and non-core products, and production and supply chain inefficiencies as we managed through softer consumer demand. Across our portfolio of raw materials, we experienced net mid-single-digit inflation, with the increase primarily driven by higher cost of cocoa/chocolate, and to a lesser extent, increases in the cost of sugar/sweeteners, eggs, and meats. These increases were somewhat offset by deflationary trends seen in flour, cheese and dairy, and mixes. Pricing adjustments and contractual cost true ups helped minimize the majority of the impact, but continued inflation in chocolates and sugar is driving consideration of further price increases and cost of goods initiatives to manage gross margins.

Total operating expenses of $95.7 million represented 22.4% of sales for the quarter, a 100 basis point improvement compared to 23.4% of sales in Q4 ’23.

  • Distribution costs of $46.0 million represented 10.8% of sales in the quarter, flat versus the prior year period, as investments in improving our supply chain network continue to drive expenses savings and distribution efficiencies.
  • Marketing and selling expenses of $31.1 million represented 7.3% of sales, versus 7.0% in the prior year period and continue to drive innovation, promote our brands and launch new selling opportunities.
  • Administrative expenses of $18.2 million represented 4.3% of sales in Q4 ’24, favorably comparing to 5.0% in Q4 ’23.

Adjusted operating income was $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period, with the decline driven by lower overall sales and weaker gross margin mix partially offset by operational efficiencies. This led to net earnings in Q4 ’24 of $29.6 million, compared to $30.4 million in Q4 ’23. Our effective tax rate was 26.8% in Q4 ’24.        

Fiscal 2024 Highlights
Net sales increased 1.0% to a record $1.57 billion for full year fiscal 2024, and 2.8% on a normalized basis versus full year fiscal 2023, reflecting solid performance across all three business segments for the full year.

Key highlights include:

  • Food Service sales grew 0.3% in fiscal 2024, and 2.4% on a normalized basis compared to the prior year, led by Churros and Handheld sales and to a lesser degree Bakery and Frozen Novelties sales. This was partially offset by declines in Soft Pretzel sales.
  • Retail sales continued their strong performance, growing 2.7% over the prior record year period and 4.4% on a normalized basis, driven by growth in handhelds and soft pretzels, partially offset by declines in Frozen Novelties and Biscuits.
  • Frozen Beverages segment sales grew 1.9% in fiscal 2024, and 3.0% on a normalized basis compared to the prior year. Reported sales were driven by 2.4% increase in Beverages and a 0.7% increase in Maintenance and Machine revenue.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved 80 basis points to 30.9% for fiscal 2024, favorably comparing to 30.1% for the prior year, with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased top-line demand, favorable product mix, more aligned pricing and cost, and targeted margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased to 23.4% of sales, compared to 23.1% for fiscal 2023 largely reflecting the higher expenses around marketing to support our new product launches.

  • Distribution costs were 11.2% of sales for the year, versus 11.1% in the prior year period, reflecting improved supply chain efficiencies after adjusting for one-time transformation investments.
  • Marketing and selling expenses were 7.5% of sales, compared to 7.1% last year, driven by more marketing dollars aligned with new customer opportunities and product launches.
  • Administrative expenses were 4.7% of sales this year, compared to 4.8% last year, reflecting improved management of expenses and leverage from higher sales.

Fiscal 2024 operating income increased 7.3% to $117.5 million, versus $109.5 million for fiscal 2023, largely as the result of continued top-line growth, improved gross margins, and effective management of operating expenses.

Fiscal 2024 net earnings increased 9.7% to $86.6 million, compared to $78.9 million in fiscal 2023. Our effective tax rate was 27.2% in fiscal 2024, compared to 26.6% in the prior year.

Food Service Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’24 food service sales totaled $262.2 million, or a decline of 3.0%, compared to Q4 ’23 sales of $270.3 million. Sales on a normalized basis grew 4.6%.
  • On a reported basis, churros’ sales declined 9.5% to $25.2 million, reflecting lower club and restaurant channel sales, partially offset by new business growth with a major QSR customer. Soft Pretzel sales declined 9.4% while Frozen Novelties sales declined 4.3%, driven primarily by a 9% decrease in Dippin’ Dots sales due to soft traffic in amusement and convenience channels. These declines were partially offset by 8.4% growth in Handheld sales.
  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers totaled approximately $8.0 million, driven primarily by the addition of churros to the menu of two major QSR customers.  
  • Q4 ’24 operating income decreased 12.7% to $15.3 million, versus the prior year period with the decrease primarily driven by the decline in overall sales and the shift in product mix.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4’24 retail sales totaled $55.9 million, or a decline of 13.7%, compared to Q4 ’23. Sales on a normalized basis decreased 5.7%.
  • Soft Pretzel and Frozen Novelties sales declined, 19.3% and 16.8%, respectively, while sales of Biscuits were relatively flat, down 0.3%. These declines were partially offset by 14.9 % growth in Handheld sales driven by expanded distribution with a major mass merchant.
  • New product innovation contributed approximately $1.0 million in the quarter driven primarily by the growth of Superpretzel Bavarian sticks and frozen novelties.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $3.3 million, a decline of $0.4 million versus the prior year period driven entirely by softer sales in the quarter.

Frozen Beverages Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights      

  • Frozen beverages segment sales totaled $108.7 million, flat compared to a record Q4 ’23. Sales on a normalized basis grew 7.7%.
  • Beverage sales were flat at $71.3 million, led by softness in the amusement/entertainment, convenience and QSR channels. Sales did improve for the theater channel, especially in July and September as the market started to see a higher volume of strong releases. The theater industry expects significant improvement in calendar 2025 as the schedule of new releases is much stronger.
  • Repair and Maintenance revenues declined 1.3%, versus the prior year period reflecting weaker maintenance call volumes, while Machine sales were up 1.7% in the quarter.
  • Q4 ’24 operating income increased 3.4% to $21.3 million for the quarter, compared to a Q4 ’23 operating income of $20.6 million, driven by improved product mix and effective management of operating expenses.

Conference Call
J & J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at https://www.jjsnack.com/investors/.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry (or the industries of our customers) and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, and integration costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, and integration costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

Normalized net sales related metrics are calculated excluding the impact of the additional week on prior year comparable sales results. For the full fiscal year comparative metrics, the additional week is defined as the week beginning on September 25, 2022. For the fiscal fourth quarter comparative metrics, the additional week is defined as the week beginning on June 25, 2023.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share and Normalized Net Sales. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Investor Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, or Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
(212) 835-8500
jjsf@jcir.com



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Quarter ended   Fiscal year ended
  September 28,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (13 weeks)   (14 weeks)   (52 weeks)   (53 weeks)
               
Net sales $ 426,756     $ 443,863     $ 1,574,755     $ 1,558,829  
Cost of goods sold   291,225       298,119       1,088,630       1,088,964  
  Gross profit   135,531       145,744       486,125       469,865  
               
Operating expenses              
Marketing   31,085       31,234       118,805       110,258  
  Distribution   45,975       48,082       175,601       172,804  
  Administrative   18,171       22,375       74,771       75,425  
  Intangible asset impairment charges   -       1,678       -       1,678  
  Other general expense   458       672       (597 )     182  
     Total operating expenses   95,689       104,041       368,580       360,347  
               
Operating income   39,842       41,703       117,545       109,518  
               
Other income (expense)              
  Investment income   963       1,024       3,228       2,743  
  Interest expense   (294 )     (1,050 )     (1,826 )     (4,747 )
               
Earnings before income taxes   40,511       41,677       118,947       107,514  
               
Income tax expense   10,870       11,256       32,396       28,608  
               
  NET EARNINGS $ 29,641     $ 30,421     $ 86,551     $ 78,906  
               
Earnings per diluted share $ 1.52     $ 1.57     $ 4.45     $ 4.08  
               
Weighted average number of diluted shares   19,532       19,398       19,449       19,324  
               
Earnings per basic share $ 1.52     $ 1.58     $ 4.46     $ 4.10  
               
Weighted average number of basic shares   19,444       19,306       19,389       19,257  
               


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)   
(in thousands, except share amounts)
       
  September 28,   September 30,
    2024       2023  
Assets      
Current assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,394     $ 49,581  
  Accounts receivable, net   189,233       198,129  
  Inventories   173,141       171,539  
  Prepaid expenses and other   14,646       10,963  
     Total current assets   450,414       430,212  
       
Property, plant and equipment, at cost      
  Land   3,684       3,684  
  Buildings   54,996       45,538  
  Plant machinery and equipment   475,194       445,299  
  Marketing equipment   317,269       296,482  
  Transportation equipment   15,796       14,367  
  Office equipment   48,589       47,393  
  Improvements   67,923       51,319  
  Construction in progress   28,592       56,116  
     Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost   1,012,043       960,198  
  Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   620,858       574,295  
     Property, plant and equipment, net   391,185       385,903  
       
Other assets      
  Goodwill   185,070       185,070  
  Other intangible assets, net   182,256       183,529  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets   152,383       88,868  
  Other   3,793       3,654  
     Total other assets   523,502       461,121  
Total Assets $ 1,365,101     $ 1,277,236  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
  Current finance lease liabilities $ 243     $ 201  
  Accounts payable   89,268       90,758  
  Accrued insurance liability   16,933       15,743  
  Accrued liabilities   10,063       14,214  
  Current operating lease liabilities   19,063       16,478  
  Accrued compensation expense   23,325       23,341  
  Dividends payable   15,178       14,209  
     Total current liabilities   174,073       174,944  
       
Long-term debt   -       27,000  
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities   445       600  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   140,751       77,631  
Deferred income taxes   87,824       81,310  
Other long-term liabilities   5,038       4,233  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,460,000 and 19,332,000 respectively   136,516       114,556  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,299 )     (10,166 )
Retained Earnings   835,753       807,128  
     Total stockholders' equity   956,970       911,518  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,365,101     $ 1,277,236  
       


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
  Fiscal year ended
  September 28,   September 30,
    2024       2023  
  (52 weeks)   (53 weeks)
Operating activities:      
  Net earnings $ 86,551     $ 78,906  
  Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities      
    Depreciation of fixed assets   63,411       56,616  
    Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs   7,190       6,525  
    Intangible asset impairment charges   -       1,678  
    (Gains) Losses from disposals of property & equipment   11       (409 )
    Share-based compensation   6,220       5,318  
    Deferred income taxes   6,434       10,935  
    (Gain) Loss on marketable securities   -       (8 )
    Other   (199 )     323  
    Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies      
       Decrease in accounts receivable   7,931       11,399  
      (Increase) Decrease in inventories   (1,006 )     9,475  
      (Increase) Decrease in prepaid expenses   (2,983 )     5,924  
       Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (494 )     (14,403 )
    Net cash provided by operating activities   173,066       172,279  
       
Investing activities:      
  Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired   (7,014 )     -  
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (73,569 )     (104,737 )
  Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities   -       9,716  
  Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   699       1,781  
  Proceeds from insurance for fixed assets   2,218       -  
    Net cash (used in) investing activities   (77,666 )     (93,240 )
       
Financing activities:      
  Proceeds from issuance of stock   15,740       15,212  
  Borrowings under credit facility   71,000       114,000  
  Repayment of borrowings under credit facility   (98,000 )     (142,000 )
  Payments on finance lease obligations   (151 )     (180 )
  Payment of cash dividend   (56,957 )     (53,877 )
    Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (68,368 )     (66,845 )
       
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents   (3,219 )     2,206  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   23,813       14,400  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   49,581       35,181  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 73,394     $ 49,581  
       


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
               
  Quarter ended   Fiscal year ended
  September 28,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (13 weeks)   (14 weeks)   (52 weeks)   (53 weeks)
Sales to external customers:              
  Food Service              
    Soft pretzels $ 58,252     $ 64,330     $ 222,237     $ 235,572  
    Frozen novelties   47,531       49,643       147,995       145,425  
    Churros   25,151       27,780       114,306       108,927  
    Handhelds   23,202       21,408       86,053       82,292  
    Bakery   99,674       96,319       387,129       378,149  
    Other   8,340       10,802       27,475       31,475  
  Total Food Service $ 262,150     $ 270,282     $ 985,195     $ 981,840  
               
  Retail Supermarket              
    Soft pretzels $ 15,734     $ 19,505     $ 61,744     $ 60,272  
    Frozen novelties   29,445       35,384       112,192       115,807  
    Biscuits   6,151       6,168       24,229       25,074  
    Handhelds   5,987       5,212       26,253       16,655  
    Coupon redemption   (1,130 )     (1,625 )     (3,162 )     (2,561 )
    Other   (251 )     201       52       181  
  Total Retail Supermarket $ 55,936     $ 64,845     $ 221,308     $ 215,428  
               
  Frozen Beverages              
    Beverages $ 71,322     $ 71,319     $ 230,030     $ 224,655  
    Repair and maintenance service   25,051       25,385       96,589       95,941  
    Machines revenue   11,309       11,116       38,188       37,933  
    Other   988       916       3,445       3,032  
  Total Frozen Beverages $ 108,670     $ 108,736     $ 368,252     $ 361,561  
               
Consolidated sales $ 426,756     $ 443,863     $ 1,574,755     $ 1,558,829  
               
Depreciation and amortization:              
  Food Service $ 12,155     $ 10,926       46,131     $ 39,758  
  Retail Supermarket   288       543       1,736       1,966  
  Frozen Beverages   5,773       5,308       22,734       21,417  
Total depreciation and amortization $ 18,216     $ 16,777     $ 70,601     $ 63,141  
               
Operating Income:              
  Food Service $ 15,260     $ 17,472     $ 49,454     $ 49,778  
  Retail Supermarket   3,258       3,609       16,632       9,375  
  Frozen Beverages   21,324       20,622       51,459       50,365  
Total operating income $ 39,842     $ 41,703     $ 117,545     $ 109,518  
               
Capital expenditures:              
  Food Service $ 12,181     $ 20,767     $ 46,127     $ 79,388  
  Retail Supermarket   19       -       21       1,824  
  Frozen Beverages   4,998       7,498       27,421       23,525  
Total capital expenditures $ 17,198     $ 28,265     $ 73,569     $ 104,737  
               
Assets:              
  Food Service $ 971,600     $ 903,518     $ 971,600     $ 903,518  
  Retail Supermarket   34,609       34,232       34,609       34,232  
  Frozen Beverages   358,892       339,486       358,892       339,486  
Total assets $ 1,365,101     $ 1,277,236     $ 1,365,101     $ 1,277,236  
               


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
                 
    Quarter ended   Fiscal year ended
    September 28,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (52 weeks)   (53 weeks)   (52 weeks)   (53 weeks)
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA                
                 
Net Earnings   $ 29,641     $ 30,421     $ 86,551     $ 78,906  
    Income Taxes     10,870       11,256       32,396       28,608  
    Investment Income     (963 )     (1,024 )     (3,228 )     (2,743 )
    Interest Expense     294       1,050       1,826       4,747  
    Depreciation and Amortization     18,216       16,777       70,601       63,161  
    Share-Based Compensation     1,378       1,383       6,220       5,318  
    Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     -       768       4,848       1,719  
    Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets     34       (154 )     11       (409 )
    Impairment Costs     -       1,678       -       1,678  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     -       -       183       -  
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     -       -       250       -  
    Integration Costs     222       -       427       570  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 59,692     $ 62,155     $ 200,085     $ 181,555  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income                
               
                 
Operating Income     39,842       41,703       117,545       109,518  
    Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     -       768       4,848       1,719  
    Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     1,946       1,679       7,190       6,716  
    Impairment Costs     -       1,678       -       1,678  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     -       -       183       -  
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     -       -       250       -  
    Integration Costs     222       -       427       570  
Adjusted Operating Income   $ 42,010     $ 45,828     $ 130,443     $ 120,201  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share                
               
                 
Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 1.52     $ 1.57     $ 4.45     $ 4.08  
    Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     -       0.04       0.25       0.09  
    Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     0.10       0.09       0.37       0.35  
    Impairment Costs     -       0.09       -       0.09  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     -       -       0.01       -  
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     -       -       0.01       -  
    Integration Costs     0.01       -       0.02       0.03  
                 
    Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)     (0.03 )     (0.06 )     (0.18 )     (0.14 )
                 
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 1.60     $ 1.73     $ 4.93     $ 4.50  
                 
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates       
(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.   
                 


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONT'D)
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
                         
Reconciliation of GAAP net sales                        
to normalized net sales                        
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter    
    ended   ended   ended   ended   ended    
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,   Normalized
    2023   2023     2023   2024   2023   Sales Increase
    (14 weeks)   Impact of   (normalized)   (as reported)   (normalized)   (Decrease)
        additional week (1)              
Net Sales to external customers:                        
  Total Food Service   270,282   (19,596 )   250,686   262,150   250,686   4.6 %
                         
  Total Retail Supermarket   64,845   (5,523 )   59,322   55,936   59,322   -5.7 %
                         
  Total Frozen Beverages   108,736   (7,871 )   100,865   108,670   100,865   7.7 %
                         
Consolidated net sales   443,863   (32,990 )   410,873   426,756   410,873   3.9 %
                         
                         
    Fiscal Year   Fiscal Year   Fiscal Year   Fiscal Year   Fiscal Year    
    ended   ended   ended   ended   ended   Normalized
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,   Sales Increase
    2023   2023     2023   2024   2023   (Decrease)
    (53 weeks)   Impact of   (normalized)   (as reported)   (normalized)    
        additional week (2)              
Net Sales to external customers:                        
  Total Food Service   981,840   (20,125 )   961,715   985,195   961,715   2.4 %
                         
  Total Retail Supermarket   215,428   (3,460 )   211,968   221,308   211,968   4.4 %
                         
  Total Frozen Beverages   361,561   (4,079 )   357,482   368,252   357,482   3.0 %
                         
Consolidated net sales   1,558,829   (27,664 )   1,531,165   1,574,755   1,531,165   2.8 %
                         
                         
(1) For fiscal fourth quarter comparative metrics, the additional week is defined as the week beginning on June 25, 2023.       
(2) For the full fiscal year comparative metrics, the additional week is defined as the week beginning on September 25, 2022.      
                         

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

J & J Snack Foods Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Revenue of $426.8 Million

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more