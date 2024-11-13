Alvotech Reports Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2024

Total Revenues in the first nine months of 2024 increased by $300 million compared to same period in 2023, to $339 million, with Q3 revenues contributing $103 million





Product revenues in the first nine months of 2024 increased over four-fold compared to the same period last year, to $128 million, with Q3 product revenues contributing $62 million





License and other revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased by $203 from the same period last year, to $211 million, with Q3 license and other revenues contributing $41 million





Adjusted EBITDA was $87 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to negative ($225) million for the same period last year, with Q3 adjusted EBITDA contributing $23 million





Marketing applications were accepted in Europe for biosimilar candidates to Prolia ® /Xgeva ® (denosumab) and Simponi (golimumab) and Alvotech initiated a confirmatory clinical study for AVT16, a biosimilar candidate to Entyvio ® (vedolizumab)





/Xgeva (denosumab) and Simponi (golimumab) and Alvotech initiated a confirmatory clinical study for AVT16, a biosimilar candidate to Entyvio (vedolizumab)



REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, or the “Company”), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today reported unaudited financial results for the first nine months of 2024 and provided a summary of recent corporate highlights.

“We are delighted by the results in the quarter and the first nine months of 2024. The third quarter marked our second consecutive quarter with positive adjusted EBITDA and operating profit. Not only did we see growth in product revenue compared to the previous quarter, but we also experienced a more than doubling of product gross margins, primarily due to improved utilization and scale at our manufacturing site,” said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech. “We are also pleased with the steady progress of our pipeline, which included multiple filing acceptances in Europe and the initiation of our confirmatory clinical study for AVT16, our proposed biosimilar to Entyvio. The continued execution of our research and development activities not only contributes to our topline through milestone revenues but also provides further opportunities for the company to grow and diversify in the future.”

Product development highlights

Alvotech announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for AVT03, a proposed biosimilar to Prolia® and Xgeva® (denosumab) and an MAA for AVT05, a proposed biosimilar to Simponi® (golimumab). For European markets, Alvotech has partnership agreements for commercialization of AVT03 with STADA and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and for AVT05 with Advanz Pharma.

Alvotech announced the initiation of a confirmatory patient study for AVT16, a proposed biosimilar to Entyvio® (vedolizumab). Entyvio, which generated approximately $5.4 billion in global sales in the twelve months until June 30, 2024 [1], is used to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease [2].

Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA has approved a new presentation of SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn), a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab), in a 130 mg/26 mL single-dose vial for intravenous infusion. This approval also expands SELARSDI's label to include treatment for adults with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, aligning it with the reference product's indications. The U.S. launch of SELARSDI is expected in February 2025.

Summary of the Financial Results for First Nine Months of 2024

Cash position and sources of liquidity: As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $118.3 million. In addition, the Company had borrowings of $1,028.2 million, including $22.2 million of current portion of borrowings.

Product Revenue: Product revenue was $128.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $29.8 million for the same nine months of 2023. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consisted of product revenue from sales of AVT02 in select European countries and Canada, launch of AVT02 in the U.S., and launch of AVT04 in Canada, Japan and select European markets.

License and Other Revenue: License and other revenue was $210.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the same nine months of 2023. The license and other revenue of $210.5 million was primarily attributable to the recognition of a $6.6 million research and development milestone due to the approval of AVT04 in Europe, $16.8 million relative to research and development milestone due to the commencement of a clinical phase for the AVT16 program, $22.3 million due to the MAA submission for AVT03 and AVT06, and $95.6 million due to the Confirmatory Efficacy and Safety (CES) trial completion of AVT03 and AVT05. This also included $41.1 million of performance milestone relative to the product launch of AVT04 in Japan and Europe, the achievement of sales target of AVT02 in Europe and Canada, and the product launch of AVT02 in the U.S., and a net milestone revenue of $26.4 million for the execution of out-license contracts during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Cost of product revenue: Cost of product revenue was $105.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $104.4 million for the same nine months of 2023, as a result of sales in the period, including the launch of AVT02 in the U.S., AVT04 in Canada, Japan and select European countries tempered by lower production-related charges and lower costs associated with FDA inspection readiness.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $131.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $152.8 million for the same nine months of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a one-time charge of $18.5 million relating to the termination of the co-development agreement with Biosana for AVT23 recognized during the nine months of 2023, a decrease of $4.3 million primarily related to programs which have completed clinical phase (i.e., AVT02 and AVT04 programs), a decrease of $6.0 million related to programs for which the clinical phase is substantially completed (i.e. AVT03, AVT05, and AVT06), and overall lower headcount and other R&D expenses of $11.4 million, partially offset by a $17.4 million increase in direct program expenses mainly due to AVT16 that is in clinical phase.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $46.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $58.6 million for the same nine months of 2023. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to $6.6 million in lower third-party services, lower insurance premiums and less headcount, coupled with a $4.6 million decrease in expenses for share-based payments.

Operating profit: Operating profit was $56.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to ($277.7) million for the same nine months of 2023. The increase of $333.9 million was primarily attributable to the sharp increase in total revenues due to a combination of expansion of our product launches and milestones recognition for advancing our product through our pipeline and achieving contractual sales targets. This is coupled with a decrease in operating expenses driven by continuing efforts by the Company to scale and rationalize operations.

Share of net loss of joint venture and loss on interest in joint venture: In June 2024, Alvotech sold its share in the joint venture for gross proceeds of $18.0 million (less $1.3 million in transaction costs). The sale resulted in a net loss of $3.0 million during the nine months ended 30 September 2024.

Finance income: Finance income was $79.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $46.4 million for the same nine months of 2023. Finance income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the Tranche A Conversion Feature of the 2022 Convertible bonds impacted by the bond holders exercising their right to conversion into ordinary shares on the last scheduled conversion date prior to maturity, which was July 1, 2024. The Finance income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was mainly attributable to a favorable change in fair value of the Predecessors Earn Out shares.

Finance costs: Finance costs were $237.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $107.8 million for the same nine months of 2023. The Finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were primarily comprised of a $107.3 million change in fair value of the Predecessors Earn Out shares, which was negatively impacted by the increase in the Company's share price during that period, and by interest charges on outstanding debts of $115.0 million.

Exchange rate differences: Exchange rate differences resulted in a gain of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a gain of $0.9 million for the same nine months of 2023. The change was primarily driven by the movements in the exchange rate of the dollar against other currencies, predominantly Icelandic krona and euros.

Loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities: On June 7, 2024, the Company entered into a $965.0 million Facility, maturing in July 2029, that was funded in July 2024. Upon the closing of the Facility, the Company was required to settle its existing debt obligations. In parallel, the Company announced that all holders of the Tranche A and some holders of the Tranche B of the 2022 Convertible Bonds exercised their right to conversion into ordinary shares at the fixed conversion price of $10.00 per share on the last scheduled conversion date prior to maturity, which is July 1, 2024. Similarly, some holders of the Aztiq Convertible Bonds decided to exercise similar conversion right into ordinary shares at the same conversion price. A loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities of $69.0 million related to the refinancing of existing debt obligations, including the conversion of the 2022 Convertible Bonds and Aztiq Convertible Bonds, was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Income tax benefit: Income tax benefit was $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a benefit of $67.1 million for the same nine months of 2023. The decrease in benefit was mainly driven by a decrease of $61.1 million in deferred tax credit corresponding to lower operating losses and a $4.2 million decrease in foreign currency impact on the strengthening of the Icelandic Krona against the U.S. Dollar, increasing the U.S. Dollar value of Icelandic tax loss carry-forwards that Alvotech expects to utilize against future taxable profits. The decrease in income tax benefit is partly offset by an increase in other permanent differences of approximately $7.0 million.

Loss for the Period: Reported net loss was $164.9 million, or ($0.63) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a reported net loss of $275.2 million, or ($1.21) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the same nine months of 2023. As mentioned above, the net loss for the period is heavily impacted by the non-cash fair value charges associated with our derivative liabilities and the impact of the refinancing of the existing debt obligations.

Business Update Conference Call

About AVT02 (adalimumab)

AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody and has been approved as a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) in over 50 countries globally, including the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. It is currently marketed in the U.S. as SIMLANDI and under private label (adalimumab-ryvk), in Europe as HUKYNDRA, in Canada as SIMLANDI and in Australia as ADALACIP. Dossiers are also under review in multiple countries globally.

About AVT03

AVT03 is a human monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Prolia® and Xgeva® (denosumab). Denosumab targets and binds with high affinity and specificity to the RANK ligand membrane protein, preventing the RANK ligand/RANK interaction from occurring, resulting in reduced osteoclast numbers and function, thereby decreasing bone resorption and cancer-induced bone destruction [3]. AVT03 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimiliarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

About AVT04 (ustekinumab)

AVT04 is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab). Ustekinumab binds to two cytokines, IL-12 and IL-23, that are involved in inflammatory and immune responses [4]. AVT04 has been launched in Canada as JAMTEKI, in the EEA as UZPRUVO, and in Japan as USTEKINUMAB BS (F). It has been approved in the U.S. as SELARSDI (ustekinumab-aekn). Dossiers are also under review in multiple countries globally.

About AVT06/AVT29

AVT06/AVT29 is a recombinant fusion protein and a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® (aflibercept) 2 mg and 8 mg dose, which binds vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF), inhibiting the binding and activation of VEGF receptors, neovascularization, and vascular permeability [5]. AVT06/AVT29 are investigational products and have not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

About AVT16

AVT16 is a human monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Entyvio® (vedolizumab). AVT16 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimiliarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

Sources

[1] IQVIA

[2] Entyvio product information

[3] Prolia product information

[4] Uzpruvo product information

[5] Eylea product information

Use of trademarks

Humira is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc. Stelara is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Inc. Prolia and Xgeva are registered trademarks of Amgen Inc. Elyea is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer AG. Entyvio is a registered trademark of Millenium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income or Loss



USD in thousands, except for per share amounts Nine months ended

30 September 2024 Nine months ended

30 September 2023 Product revenue 128,018 29,800 License and other revenue 210,459 8,244 Other income 160 56 Cost of product revenue (104,979) (104,437) Research and development expenses (131,050) (152,813) General and administrative expenses (46,435) (58,558) Operating profit / (loss) 56,173 (277,708) Share of net loss of joint venture — (3,983) Loss on sale of investment in joint venture (2,970) — Finance income 79,079 46,383 Finance costs (237,683) (107,826) Exchange rate differences 1,657 884 Loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities (69,378) — Non-operating loss (229,295) (64,542) Loss before taxes (173,122) (342,250) Income tax benefit 8,225 67,076 Loss for the period (164,897) (275,174) Other comprehensive (loss) Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange rate differences on translation of foreign operations 1,347 (2,648) Total comprehensive loss (163,550) (277,822) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss for the year per share (0.63) (1.21)





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

USD in thousands



Non-current assets 30 September 2024 30 September 2023 Property, plant and equipment 255,838 236,779 Right-of-use assets 153,044 119,802 Goodwill 12,201 12,058 Other intangible assets 20,538 19,076 Contract assets 28,828 10,856 Interest in joint venture — 18,494 Other long-term assets 9,524 2,244 Restricted cash — 26,132 Deferred tax assets 320,369 309,807 Total non-current assets 800,342 755,248 Current assets Inventories 125,014 74,433 Trade receivables 77,420 41,292 Contract assets 68,128 35,193 Other current assets 43,729 31,871 Receivables from related parties 41 896 Cash and cash equivalents 118,274 11,157 Total current assets 432,606 194,842 Total assets 1,232,948 950,090





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

USD in thousands Equity 30 September 2024 30 September 2023 Share capital 2,825 2,279 Share premium 2,007,784 1,229,690 Other reserves 16,607 42,911 Translation reserve (181) (1,528) Accumulated deficit (2,370,742) (2,205,845) Total equity (343,707) (932,493) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,005,940 922,134 Derivative financial liabilities 182,361 520,553 Lease liabilities 140,762 105,632 Contract liabilities 85,502 73,261 Deferred tax liability 1,541 53 Total non-current liabilities 1,416,106 1,621,633 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 57,720 80,563 Lease liabilities 11,584 9,683 Current maturities of borrowings 22,217 38,025 Liabilities to related parties 1,387 9,851 Contract liabilities 16,024 59,183 Taxes payable 1,106 925 Other current liabilities 50,511 62,720 Total current liabilities 160,549 260,950 Total liabilities 1,576,655 1,882,583 Total equity and liabilities 1,232,948 950,090





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows USD thousands

Cash flows from operating activities Nine months ended

30 September 2024 Nine months ended

30 September 2023 Loss for the period (164,897) (275,174) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 23,146 17,485 Change in allowance for receivables — 18,500 Change in inventory reserves (3,531) — Share-based payments 7,881 15,199 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 184 323 Loss on sale of interest in joint venture 2,970 — Share of net loss of joint venture — 3,983 Finance income (79,079) (46,383) Finance costs 237,683 107,826 Exchange rate difference (1,657) (884) Loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities 69,378 — Income tax benefit (8,225) (67,076) Operating cash flow before movement in working capital 83,853 (226,201) Increase in inventories (47,050) (10,525) (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables (36,128) 11,027 (Decrease) / increase in liabilities with related parties (8,367) 15 (Increase) / decrease in contract assets (50,907) 2,031 Increase in other assets (9,853) (15) Decrease in trade and other payables (27,937) (566) (Decrease) / increase in contract liabilities (30,474) 32,182 Decrease in other liabilities (18,721) (21,737) Cash used in operations (145,584) (213,789) Interest received 97 46 Interest paid (51,583) (30,582) Income tax paid (571) (697) Net cash used in operating activities (197,641) (245,022) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (24,091) (29,440) Disposal of property, plant and equipment — 133 Acquisition of intangible assets (1,857) (6,571) Restricted cash in connection with debt extinguishment 26,132 — Proceeds from the sale in joint venture 12,000 — Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 12,184 (35,878) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of borrowings (745,448) (97,538) Repayments of principal portion of lease liabilities (7,669) (5,838) Proceeds from new borrowings 900,805 244,908 Transaction cost from new borrowings (4,236) — Gross proceeds from equity offering 150,451 136,877 Fees from equity offering (5,812) (4,141) Proceeds from warrants 4,843 6,390 Stock options exercised 76 — Net cash generated from financing activities 293,010 280,658 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 107,553 (242) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 11,157 66,427 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (436) 2,130 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 118,274 68,315

