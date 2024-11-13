News Release – Woman Impersonates DOH Inspector at Whole Foods Market Kahala Mall

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

WOMAN IMPERSONATES DOH INSPECTOR AT WHOLE FOODS MARKET KAHALA MALL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 13, 2024 24-145

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch was informed on Nov. 7, 2024, 6:30 p.m., that a woman with dark hair identified herself as a health inspector and began questioning a Whole Foods Kahala employee about the store’s food products.

When the Whole Foods staff requested further ID and credentials, the woman left the market.

The DOH reminds the food service industry of the following:

DOH badges contain the inspector’s name, job title, expiration date and photograph of the inspector.

Food establishments may refuse entry if the person cannot produce a valid DOH ID badge.

Inspectors also carry equipment to conduct their inspections.

A manager or person-in-charge can ask to examine the badge or may call the Food Safety Branch at 808-586-8000 to verify the person’s identity.

DOH urges all food establishments to make sure that any person identifying themselves as a DOH employee have an official DOH identification badge with a valid expiration date. Please do not hesitate to ask for proper identification if it is not prominently displayed on the employee.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

