HealthPRO Canada Names Alex Alexander as Vice President, Data Analytics, Digital and IT

Oakville, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Alexander as Vice President of Data Analytics, Digital & IT, effective November 4, 2024.

Alexander brings over 20 years of experience managing digital health and technology operations, particularly in data analytics, IT strategy, and business transformation, making him a powerful addition to the HealthPRO Canada team.

“Alex’s clinical background, combined with his expertise in driving innovation through data insights, sets him apart as a leader who understands the full spectrum of technology’s role in healthcare,” said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO, HealthPRO Canada. “We look forward to his leadership in harnessing the power of data to continue delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions for our valued stakeholders.”

Over his career, Alexander has served as a trusted advisor to the executive teams of Alberta Health and the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta. Most recently, Alex served as the Provincial Health Analytics Officer and Executive Director of Analytics for the Ministry of Health in Alberta.

Alexander will spearhead HealthPRO Canada’s data strategy, artificial intelligence, governance and reporting, and cybersecurity, among other key priorities.

“I’m eager to apply my expertise and passion for improving healthcare services to drive efficiency, insights and impactful outcomes on a national scale,” Alexander said.

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.

-30-

Attachment

Jeffrey Kless HealthPRO Canada 647-206-8394 jkless@healthprocanada.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.