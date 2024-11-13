CWF Calls for Nominations for 2025 Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the prestigious Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards. With a total of nine distinct categories, these awards honour and acknowledge individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to wildlife and habitat conservation in Canada.





"We are excited to launch the nomination process for the Canadian Conservation Achievement Awards," said Sean Southey, CEO of the Canadian Wildlife Federation. "These awards provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals and organizations who have dedicated themselves to conserving our precious species and landscapes and inspiring a culture of conservation across Canada. We encourage you to nominate your favorite conservation hero or organization, so they get the important affirmation and recognition they deserve, and we all learn from their incredible contributions."

Categories include:

Conservation in action: individual

Conservation artist of the year: individual or group

Outdoorsperson of the year: individual

Youth leadership in conservation: individual or group age 18 and under

Conservation mentors: individual or group

WILD educator of the year: individual instructor/facilitator using CWF Education programs

Conservation through the wise use of fisheries: individual

Canadian legislator: individual

CWF affiliate achievements



The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, 2025. The awards will be announced by Canada Day.

Recipients may be featured in an upcoming issue of Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazines and may also be invited to receive their award at CWF’s awards banquet, currently planned for Yellowknife in mid-June.





For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.



Contacts:



Heather Robison, Media and Community Relations Officer, heatherr@cwf-fcf.org 613-599-9594 x 212

or

media@cwf-fcf.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20cb55a1-c02b-4706-8e32-553f409dca7a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/789596e1-821e-430f-b3bb-d180707078c7

