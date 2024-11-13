The Premier Platform for Fine Wine, Offset Commerce, Just Got Even Better

Offset Welcomes New Clients to its Upgraded, Best-in-Class DTC Platform

Napa, CA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offset announces the launch of its ecommerce platform, Offset Commerce. Built specifically to meet the needs of wineries and fine wine merchants, Offset Commerce redefines how high-touch wine businesses serve their customers and generate more revenue.

Offset Commerce combines operational efficiency with the elegance that luxury wine brands deserve. Beautifully designed and thoughtfully reimagined, the new user interface offers expanded features to make data-driven decisions easier and workflows more efficient. Offset Commerce builds on the legacy of Figure Commerce (the platform’s previous name) as the premier commerce platform for fine wine.

“Your commerce platform is the heart of your DTC business, and we embrace that role with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment,” said Tyson Caly, Offset Co-CEO and Chief Product Officer. "After a year of development and nine months of pressure-testing and optimization—shaped by invaluable feedback from both new and longstanding clients—we’re excited to launch Offset Commerce to wineries and fine wine merchants seeking that powerful combination of software and service.”

Offset Commerce unleashes the power of technology for fine wine's cultural and business leaders with new and upgraded features that directly address their operational and hospitality needs:

• Industry-Leading Allocation Tools

• Robust Customer Profiles + Internal CRM

• Seamless Management for Multiple Sales Models (Allocation, Club, Open Cart, POS)

• Real-time Support from a dedicated Client Experience Team

“We succeed when our customers have a pleasant purchase experience with no friction,” shared Catherine Kistler, Occidental Wines. “Working with Offset means having an entire team of support. They want your release to be a success just as much as you do, and that level of trust and teamwork means everything.”

Offset Commerce goes beyond transactions—it fosters relationships. Each feature is designed to reduce friction in core workflows and improve operational efficiency. This allows wineries to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time connecting with customers.

“After exploring various options over the years, we made the switch to Offset, and could not be more pleased,” said Bettina Bryant, Bryant Estate. “The implementation and onboarding process were seamless, and the platform itself is intuitive for both the producer and the consumer, offering valuable data insight and flexibility without unnecessary complexity.”

About Offset

Offset is a commerce technology and brand design company serving fine wine’s leading brands. Independent and open-minded, they bring forward-thinking strategies to wineries and wine merchants. Offset’s holistic approach empowers its clients to tell stories, build their brands, and sell wine in ways that are true to who they are. For more than 15 years, they have specialized in the wine industry’s uppermost echelons, strengthening and evolving legacy producers as well as partnering with new wineries aiming to establish deep roots. https://offsetpartners.com + @offsetpartners

