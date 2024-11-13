



Notification of transaction by a closely associated person of a Director of Millicom (Tigo)

Luxembourg, November 13, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, on November 7, 2024, Atlas Luxco S.à r.l. (”Atlas”) a person closely associated (”PCA”) with Jules Niel, a member of Millicom’s Board of Directors, acquired 40,089 Millicom Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the open market at an average price of SEK 280.4 per share (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition by Atlas was made via a mandate given to an investment bank to purchase SDRs on behalf and for the account of the PCA, ensuring that individuals making investment decisions do not have access to material non-public information.

Mr. Jules Niel does not directly hold any Millicom shares, but he is a member of the Niel family group, which beneficially own 40.23% of Millicom’s share capital. Details of the transaction are recorded on the personal trading section of Millicom’s website .

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.





