Visual Igniters: Powerful Release by Pilot Light Records Artist Randy Noonan

Pilot Light Records proudly presents “Visual Igniters” by rock singer-songwriter Randy Noonan, the realization of a lifelong musical dream.

Randy's lyrics and delivery demonstrate an intimate vulnerability... reminiscent of indie artists such as Neutral Milk Hotel, Eliot Smith, and Lou Barlow” — Michael Cusanelli of Pilot Light Records

NORWALK , CT, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilot Light Records proudly presents “Visual Igniters” by rock singer-songwriter Randy Noonan, now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and all major outlets.

"Visual Igniters" contains five original songs written by Noonan that were recorded at Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT over the past year. Though as it turns out, the album has been in the making over a far longer period of time; Noonan considers it the culmination and realization of a lifelong dream - one that lay dormant over many years.

As a young man, growing up in Greenwich, CT, Noonan had been inspired to perform, and nearly obsessed with music. His first instrument was drums, and he played in bands throughout high school and college. This lasted through his teenage and young adult years. He later studied philosophy at Washington College in Chestertown Maryland, and became successful in the physical fitness industry.

“While living this expected life, amid everything adulthood can conspire to distract a person from the artist’s way, I was following a logical path apart from my artistic obsession,” Noonan explains. “Yet the music was always there. It was calling out to me. And I finally started to listen.”

In 2010, he began to refocus on his writing and recording, determined to reclaim the vigor and musical passion of his youth. He began absorbing everything around him to fuel his imaginative writing. He got to work, and he has never looked back.

With "Visual Igniters," Noonan demonstrates his progress as a songwriter and a recording artist, and as well as considerable prowess as a musician; he performed all of the drum parts, in addition to singing every song.

Yet for all of his accomplishments, Noonan is quick to stress that the album would not have been possible without some other key players who performed on the record, including Kenny Cash (Che-Val) on bass, and Ben McNamara (Similar Kind) on electric guitar.

"The vocals are mature yet still wide eyed at the same time,” said Michael Cusanelli of Pilot Light Records. “Randy's lyrics and delivery demonstrate an intimate vulnerability that is highly relatable. His straightforward lo-fi Pop sound is reminiscent of other indie artists such as Neutral Milk Hotel, Eliot Smith, and Lou Barlow,” he said.

The overriding theme for “Visual Igniters” is "escapism through daydreaming and nostalgia," according to Noonan, reflecting on the inspiration for each song on the album:

“Can’t Stop Dreaming” is about really wanting something. Striving to reach any kind of dreams or goals and that visualizing the realization of such endeavors is a vital and ongoing part of the process. It is also about a crush, love, letting down defenses, etc.”

“Summer Days” is about enjoying the outdoors and being happy about those perfect summer days at the beach. It’s about not taking things for granted, which I’ve struggled with from time to time. Carpe Diem!”

"With “Get Me Through The Night” I imagined a fierce blizzard is headed our way when I wrote this song because we haven’t had much snow the past couple of years or so here in Connecticut. It’s about seeking kindness, warmth, and comfort from a significant other or friend or family member as well as being comforting to others while they are amid a personal storm. It’s also about nature’s potential to unleash destruction and wreak havoc.”

“Wind Ghost” is about the Canadian wildfires and looking through a skylight to view the beautiful yet ominous colors of the smoky evening sky. It’s about finally being able to go out after being cooped up for days. I call it “Wind Ghost” because patches of cloudy smoke appeared to me that way.”

“Eclipse” is about a solar eclipse and being at a prime viewing spot. The gong I used in the instrumental section of the song is meant to indicate the totality or peak of the eclipse. Wanting to give the woman, who I refer to in the song, ‘the ring the moon leaves behind,’ is lyrical embellishment referring to the fact that she means a lot to me.”

"Visual Igniters: Engines Firing, and all systems set to go!" said Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records.

