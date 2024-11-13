OneroRx™ Inc Announces Partnership with Next Day Access

OneroRx announces a partnership with Next Day Access, expanding their role to provide mobility solutions as a part of their integrated approach to patient care.

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneroRx announces a partnership with Next Day Access, expanding their role to provide mobility solutions as a part of their integrated approach to pharmacy patient care that combines telepharmacy services, prescription counseling, medication delivery and a digital ecommerce platform to immediately and positively impact communities.This new partnership will allow for home accessibility solutions across their 27 pharmacies in Iowa. Next Day Access is a leading supplier of accessibility solutions and mobility equipment to homeowners and businesses across the United States and Canada. They offer wheelchair ramps, stair and porch lifts, grab bar installations, and other solutions. Next Day Access can also manage both minor and major home modification projects including bathroom safety modifications.The partnership comes at an optimal time, with more people are living in their homes longer than previous generations.“Through our pharmacies, we offer medication packaging and delivery, partnering with Next Day Access seemed like a natural fit for our company. We can now give our communities a turnkey solution they need to stay independent longer,” said Joseph Dunham II, CEO & President of OneroRx. Through the partnership, all pharmacy customers will receive a 10% discount off Next Day Access retail pricing.Next Day Access clients can benefit from the partnership as well, receiving three free months of prescription delivery when they transfer to any of the 27 pharmacy locations. Next Day Access is excited about the partnership with OneroRx and their locations throughout the State of Iowa. "As the Aging in Place model continues to grow and expand, it makes perfect sense to partner with a company like OneroRx with their reputation for providing quality pharmacy services and access to mobility solutions. The entrepreneurial cultures embodied in both companies will allow for timely responses and solutions" said Marianne Kramer President of Next Day Access Iowa.For more information about the partnership, visit www.onerorx.com or www.nextdayaccess.com About OneroRx Inc.OneroRx is a leading regional provider of pharmacy and telepharmacy services, pharmaceutical products, supplements, and medical supplies to patients in underserved communities. They currently operate 65 pharmacies in seven states, including in-clinic or hospital-based pharmacies, telepharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, a durable medical equipment store, and a regional compounding pharmacy.About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a leading supplier of accessibility solutions and mobility equipment to homeowners and businesses across the United States and Canada. They offer wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, porch lifts, patient lifts, grab bar installations, auto & vehicle lifts, pool lifts, and other solutions. They can also manage both minor and major home modification projects including bathroom safety modifications. Many of their products can be purchased for long-term use or rented for short-term use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.