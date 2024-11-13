InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Kitchen Cookware Lid and Utensil Storage Unit

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patty W. of Kent, OH is the creator of the Lid Holder Plus. It offers a place to put pot lids and utensils while cooking. This multifunctional device can be placed next to the stovetop and support one or more lids and utensils being used at the time.The device is comprised of a tubular, metal stand featuring two U shaped projections that can receive a number of lids and kitchen utensils depending on their various sizes. The base supports the extending system upward at a 65-degree angle and is very stable.By holding the handles and placing the lids upside down in the U shapes, a place is provided to put drippy spoons, ladles, etc. in the lids. There is no need to put those items on the stove or counter top. This helps to minimize a lot of mess and clean up time is reduced. Therefore, users can improve used space, safety and sanitary conditions in their cooking area.The market for counter top storage devices, particularly those designed to save space, is growing, as consumers seek ways to improve kitchen organization, efficiency, and aesthetics. Those with limited counter space could definitely benefit from using this innovative product. Professional chefs may also find the product to be effective to use for their food preparation.While there are devices to hold kitchen utensils, or pot lids, they are typically independent of each other. When trying to save kitchen space, storage units must be efficient. The Lid Holder Plus, which can accommodate both simultaneously, is the ultimate, innovative, and versatile solution to these issues. By optimizing space, and being easy to use, this product would significantly enhance any manufacture's product line.Patty was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Lid Holder Plus product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Lid Holder Plus can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

