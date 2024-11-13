CUTWORX USA Introduces New Eclipse 3547 Digital Die Cutter

CUTWORX USA Eclipse 3547 Cutter

CUTWORX USA is now shipping its Eclipse 3547 Digital Die Cutter

The Eclipse 3547 is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their production processes and deliver high-quality, custom-cut products.” — Queintin Edwards

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUTWORX USA, a leading provider of advanced cutting solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its 35″x47″ B5-sized Eclipse 3547 Digital Die Cutter. This cutting-edge machine is designed to enhance precision digital die cutting for a wide range of industries, including printing, packaging and signage.The Eclipse 3547 is a versatile sheet-fed flatbed cutting system that eliminates the need for traditional dies, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. With its ability to process a variety of materials, including corrugated board, paper, foam, PVC and more, the Eclipse 3547 is a cost-effective solution for custom shape contour cutting, sample making, prototyping and packaging.Key features of the Eclipse 3547 include:-No Cutting Dies Required: The Eclipse 3547 features five integrated tool positions, allowing for versatile processing of materials using a variety of tools, including the Universal Cutting Tool, Electric Oscillating Tool, Drag Knife, Kiss-Cut Tool and Creasing Wheel.-High Precision Vision Registration System: Equipped with a high-definition CCD camera, the Eclipse can automatically and accurately carry out contour cutting on a range of printed materials, eliminating the need for manual positioning.-Versatile Software Suite: The Eclipse Software Suite offers a user-friendly interface for file preparation in various formats, including PDF, PLT, DXF and HP/GL.-Automated Features: The Eclipse 3547 includes an automatic sheet loading system and an optional roll feed attachment, streamlining the cutting process and increasing productivity.-Exceptional Precision and Quality: The Eclipse 3547 delivers exceptional precision and quality, ensuring accurate cuts every time.The Eclipse 3547 is ideal for businesses seeking to:-Increase productivity and efficiency-Reduce material waste and costs-Produce high-quality, custom-cut products-Expand their range of offerings.According to Quentin Edwards, CUTWORX Product Manager, “The Eclipse 3547 is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their production processes and deliver high-quality, custom-cut products."About CUTWORX USACUTWORX USA,was founded in 2009 to create innovative solutions for digital printers and the sign and graphics industry. With over 25,000 installations worldwide, CUTWORX USA is a leading partner to many global manufacturers, offering a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet specific visual communication needs.

