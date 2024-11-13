WYDOT conducting Customer Satisfaction Survey; we want to hear from you!

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is conducting its biannual Customer Satisfaction Survey and wants to hear from you!

The survey asks questions about residents’ experiences with WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol services and asks for ways the agency can improve.

The Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming is conducting this survey. WYSAC will be contacting Wyoming residents through a random sampling process by phone and/or by mail from Nov. 6 through Dec. 31, 2024. WYDOT is not accepting responses outside of the WYSAC process.

The survey is expected to take about 15 minutes. If you receive a phone call or a letter from WYSAC during this time, we thank you in advance for taking your valuable time to tell WYDOT how we can be better.

This survey will not ask for personal information and does not offer any payment. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be WYDOT asking for personal information, payment information or other suspicious requests, please hang up; it is likely a scam.

WYDOT thanks you in advance for your time in making WYDOT a better agency for our Wyoming citizens. Previous iterations of the Customer Satisfaction Survey can be found here: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/administration/strategic_performance/survey_results.html