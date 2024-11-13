WGU Launches Grad and Undergrad in Public Health

Leavitt School of Health’s new programs in public health aim to address industry needs and elevate the health status of communities

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University’s (WGU) Michael O. Leavitt School of Health (LSH) recently launched the Master of Public Health (MPH) and the Bachelor of Science in Public Health (BSPH) programs to address the industry’s heightened demand for public health professionals. The fully online programs prepare students to support community health by monitoring status and needs, promoting disease prevention, improving access to healthcare and public health resources, and creating plans, policies, and laws that elevate the community’s overall health system.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations from 2022 to 2032. Data further projects a steady increase in employment for various public health careers during the same period, for example, 27 percent for epidemiologists, 14 percent for community health workers, and seven percent for health education specialists.

“We are thrilled to launch our competency-based public health programs at WGU. These programs have been developed in collaboration with industry experts. They are tailored for thorough knowledge and factor in the changing expectations of employers,” said Jessica Fisher, LSH department chair for public health programs. “Our programs are comprehensive in nature. We’ve also developed a bridge option from the BSPH program to MPH, where students can continue forward earning a master’s degree that dives deep into public health strategies allowing them to put theory into action to impact community well-being better. This in-depth knowledge could strengthen the prospect of senior positions in the industry.”

WGU’s public health programs aim to add more competent professionals to the healthcare industry by providing access to individuals from diverse, nontraditional backgrounds. These programs prepare students to pursue a range of potential jobs, like epidemiologist, health policy analyst, biostatistician, health education or global health specialist, medical or health services manager, and community health worker. Graduates work in diverse settings like healthcare and research institutions, universities, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and community health centers.

Bachelor of Science in Public Health: WGU’s BSPH is a 33-course (or 104-competency unit) program that helps students develop vital research, problem solving, and communication skills. The comprehensive curriculum comprises a range of courses, like environmental health, public health policy and administration, applied healthcare statistics, grant writing, and health equity, that produce industry-ready professionals exhibiting a thorough understanding in the nuances of public health. The program culminates with a capstone project that encourages students to demonstrate their knowledge of the field, propose solutions to address real-world challenges, and suggest areas for further exploration. Click to learn more about the BSPH program.

Master of Public Health: WGU’s MPH is a 12-course (or 36-competency unit) program that builds a deeper understanding in the concepts and theories of public health, with expanded knowledge on courses like policy and advocacy, global health, social and behavioral determinants of health, finance and funding, epidemiology, and biostatistics and analysis. The program concludes with a capstone focused on industry applications encouraging students to produce solutions that address the public health needs in a community. Click to learn more about the MPH program.

About Michael O. Leavitt School of Health (LSH) : The school, named in honor of the former governor of Utah and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, was established in 2006 with the mission to make a difference in the fields of healthcare, nursing, and higher education through competency-based education. The school conferred 5.4 percent of all bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing across the country during the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the Utah Foundation Research Brief, LSH represents more than 170,000 jobs in the healthcare industry and the school produced a whopping 17 percent of the nation’s registered nurses earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2021. The school has also been recognized for its impact by Platte County, Missouri. With more than 100,000 graduates and over 118,000 degrees already conferred by LSH, the school presently serves nearly 25,000 students nationwide. Learn more at Leavitt School of Health (wgu.edu).

About Western Governors University (WGU): Western Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit, online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors, WGU creates life-changing pathways to opportunity for those underserved by traditional institutions — working adults, historically underrepresented communities and a diverse, growing number of learners looking for a flexible, online model that better suits their life circumstances. WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate mastery as they progress through programs at their own pace.

Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, WGU operates in all 50 states and offers more than 80 programs in health, education, technology and business. WGU serves more than 179,000 students nationwide, with more than 353,000 alumni, and has awarded more than 397,000 degrees. Learn more at wgu.edu. Follow WGU on X at @wgu and on LinkedIn.

