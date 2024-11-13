EHang and Inx Achieve Breakthrough in Solid-State Battery Technology: EH216-S Completes World’s First eVTOL Solid-State Battery Flight Test

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced a significant breakthrough in the development of high-energy solid-state battery technology, in collaboration with the Low-Altitude Economy Battery Research Institute of the Hefei International Advanced Technology Application Promotion Center and Shenzhen Inx Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Inx”). Equipped with this solid-state battery, EH216-S completed a continuous 48 minutes and 10 seconds flight test, which is applicable to different flight requirements and significantly improves the flight endurance by 60%-90%. Notably, this marks a milestone as the first pilotless passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to complete a flight test with a solid-state battery.

At the Launch Event of UAM Hub, High-Energy Solid-State Battery Technology Breakthrough and Hefei Low-Altitude Planning, EHang showcased a unedited, continuous flight video of the EH216-S equipped with the high-energy solid-state battery. This flight test was notarized by the Guangzhou Notary Office.

The high-performance solid-state lithium battery utilizes metallic lithium as the anode and oxide ceramics as the electrolyte, resulting in significant enhancement in energy density and safety. With an energy density of 480Wh/kg and exceptional stability, the battery enhances the flight performance of the EH216-S, broadening its application across the low-altitude economy sector, especially in multiple use cases such as long-range air mobility, aerial logistics, high-rise firefighting, etc.

Compared to liquid lithium batteries, the solid-state battery offers higher energy density, enhanced thermal stability, reduced flammability, wider working temperature, improved storage stability and excellent maintenance-free qualities. The high-energy solid-state battery has undergone rigorous testing, including electrical performance, mechanical performance, safety performance and other aspects, including tests in extreme conditions like high temperature, pinprick, to demonstrate its safety and stability in a variety of use cases. These features can provide an added layer of safety for passengers and operators and also provide reliable support for UAM applications, including urban air transportation, firefighting and emergence response.

EHang has been investing in next-generation battery technology to enhance the performance and competitiveness of its eVTOL products. In September 2023, the Company made a strategic investment in Inx and reached a strategic cooperation with Inx to jointly develop high-energy-density solid-state battery for EHang’s eVTOLs. As EHang implements its low-altitude economy plan in Hefei, the Hefei International Advanced Technology Application Promotion Center established a battery research institute, supporting Inx's research and development of solid-state battery technology. After multiple iterations of battery cells and modules, the joint R&D team successfully developed a customized solid-state battery solution for the EH216-S, which has now completed flight tests. Moving forward, EHang will continue to cooperate with Inx to further test and optimize the performance and stability of the EH216-S, and target to achieve large-scale production of certified solid-state batteries for the EH216-S by the end of 2025.

Lin Chen, Chairman of Inx, remarked, “We are extremely proud of this breakthrough in solid-state battery technology with EHang. This achievement is a significant step forward in the R&D of high-energy density battery, demonstrating our firm commitment to being at the forefront of clean energy technology innovation. Our solid-state battery technology, with its exceptional safety and energy density, sets a new benchmark for the eVTOL industry. We're excited to deepen our collaboration with EHang to further advance and refine the capabilities of our solid-state batteries, with a goal of extending the flight time of the EH216-S. We’re dedicated to further increase the flight time of EH216-S by 25% to 60 minutes in 2025, and unlock a wider range of urban air mobility applications.”

Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, commented, “The successful flight of the EH216-S equipped with solid-state battery is a testament to our technological prowess and commitment to innovation and safety. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the development of solid-state battery technology for eVTOLs, further enhancing flight safety while also substantially improving the aircraft's endurance and operational efficiency. Additionally, it reduces maintenance costs and expands the possibilities for future operational scenarios. EHang has not only made strides in solid-state battery technology but has also collaborated with partners to develop other batteries tailored to specific applications, such as ultra-fast charging and discharging battery solutions for high-frequency short-haul flights. Looking ahead, we will provide customized battery service solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers. This will enable a wider range of applications, including urban air mobility, aerial logistics, firefighting, and emergency response, etc.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

About Inx

Founded in 2020, Shenzhen Inx Energy Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research and development and production of high-energy density (450Wh/kg) and high-safety lithium metal solid-state batteries. Its products are widely utilized in industries such as drones, eVTOL, consumer electronics, energy storage, and electric vehicles. Inx has established a production facility in Zhuhai (200MWh) and a research center in the U.S.’Silicon Valley, with an upcoming East China headquarters and a mass production line (5GWh) soon to be operational. Looking ahead, Inx remains committed to driving technological innovation and development within the industry, spearheading revolutionary changes in the energy sector to enhance the quality of life. For more information, please visit inxtech.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

