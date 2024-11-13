Snyk Named a Leader in Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software by Independent Research Firm

Company Was Designated a Customer Favorite, According to Report

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis Software, Q4 2024 report.

Notably, Snyk was designated a Customer Favorite in this evaluation. The report states, “Reference customers told Forrester that Snyk stands out for holding itself accountable for customer commitments and providing great services as well as balancing the needs of both security and development with product functionality.”

Further, Snyk received the highest scores possible for the following criteria within the Strategy category: Vision, Innovation and Supporting Services & Offerings. The report notes, “Snyk’s strategy is to place the onus of secure software on the development systems and process, not the developer. This is reflected in the vision to provide autonomous remediation and a development platform to automatically distribute secure, healthy components.”

Snyk also received the highest scores possible in the following criteria within the Current Offering category: Risk Intelligence, Remediation & Automation, Reporting & Analytics, Software Development Toolchain Integration, and Component Health. The report states, “Snyk’s AppRisk, its latest innovation, automatically detects and analyzes assets in code repositories and cataloging controls.”



Snyk believes receiving the highest possible scores in both the Reporting & Analytics and Risk Intelligence criteria is a testament to capabilities in both areas. Snyk recently expanded these capabilities through its revamp of Snyk Analytics, which included key integrations with partners like Snowflake .

“The entire Snyk global team is humbled by this recognition from Forrester, and are particularly proud of the designation as a Customer Favorite,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “Consistently providing an outstanding customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to helping more enterprises successfully implement DevSecOps at scale in 2025 and beyond.”

Forrester’s acknowledgment is the latest in a series of recent industry recognitions and milestones for Snyk, including:

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software, Q4 2024 report, visit here .

