Assembly Neos and Smith.ai Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Customer Engagement for Law Firms

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Neos, the award-winning case management software for law firms, has announced a transformative partnership with Smith.ai, a trailblazer in AI-powered customer engagement solutions. This strategic alliance is poised to redefine customer interactions in the legal industry through a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and human intelligence.

Bringing together the unparalleled expertise of Assembly Neos in delivering innovative case management solutions for law firms with Smith.ai's mastery in fusing cutting-edge artificial intelligence with professional receptionists, this collaboration is set to revolutionize how legal professionals engage with clients and prospects.

"By joining forces with Smith.ai, we are elevating the standard of customer engagement within the legal industry," said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software. "Our best-in-class case management software, Neos, combined with Smith.ai's AI-driven customer engagement platform, will empower law firms to provide exceptional client service and maximize business growth."

"At Smith.ai, we're dedicated to giving legal teams ultra-modern solutions that empower them to stay focused on work with absolutely zero sacrifice to client service," said Aaron Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Smith.ai. "This integration with Assembly Neos centralizes communication between firms and their callers, allowing lawyers to concentrate on what matters most — their clients."

Smith.ai's unique approach, which integrates AI technology with human touchpoints, ensures far more accurate and efficient lead capture than traditional methods. Through this partnership, law firms utilizing Assembly Neos can now leverage Smith.ai’s comprehensive customer engagement solution that is tailored to firms’ specific needs and requirements, 24/7.

As part of the launch promotion, new Smith.ai clients can enjoy a $100 discount on their first month of service with the code NEOS.

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

Learn more about Neos at: https://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos

About Smith.ai

Smith.ai is a 24/7 customer engagement platform best known for its virtual receptionist, AI voice assistant, website chat, and outreach campaign solutions. A radical upgrade to traditional receptionist services, Smith.ai combines professional remote receptionists with cutting-edge AI technology to boost lead capture and client service for small businesses. Offering around-the-clock screening, scheduling, and intake, Smith.ai ensures business owners never miss an opportunity.

Learn more about Smith.ai at: https://www.smith.ai

