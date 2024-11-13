Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2025 to the holders of record on December 12, 2024.

Contact: Kristie Richey

Chief Financial Officer

Phone 574-722-3855

Fax 574-722-3857

