Holiday Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York's annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need will begin on Monday, Nov. 18. Donations of new unwrapped toys, new and gently used coats, and new school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.

“Together, we can spread joy and hope this holiday season by supporting our community-based organizations through New York’s statewide Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive,” Governor Hochul said. “Every item collected is a reminder that kindness and generosity can brighten the lives of our children and families in need. Let’s come together, New Yorkers, to ensure that every child feels the warmth of the holidays.”

The New York State Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the State for businesses and individuals to bring the new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies, which will be distributed to families in underserved communities throughout New York.

The drop-off locations will collect donations from Nov. 18 through Dec. 13.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

Western New York

Electric Tower - 535 Washington Street, Buffalo

95 Perry Street, Buffalo

Finger Lakes

NYS State Police - 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester

Southern Tier

Binghamton State Office Building - 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton

Henderson-Smith State Office Building - 107 Broadway, Hornell

Central New York

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building - 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse

Mohawk Valley

Homer Folks Facility - 28 Hill Street, Oneonta

Utica State Office Building - 207 Genesee Street, Utica

Capital Region

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 - Empire State Plaza, Albany

Alfred E. Smith Building - 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus - 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany

Hampton Plaza - 38-40 State Street, Albany

Legislative Office Building - 198 State Street, Albany

New York State Capitol, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Ten Eyck Building - 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

New York State Department Of Transportation - 50 Wolf Road, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

North Country

Dulles State Office Building - 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Mid-Hudson

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building - 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building - 163 West 125th Street, New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building - 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

Long Island

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building - 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive