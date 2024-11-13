Holiday Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York's annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need will begin on Monday, Nov. 18. Donations of new unwrapped toys, new and gently used coats, and new school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.
“Together, we can spread joy and hope this holiday season by supporting our community-based organizations through New York’s statewide Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive,” Governor Hochul said. “Every item collected is a reminder that kindness and generosity can brighten the lives of our children and families in need. Let’s come together, New Yorkers, to ensure that every child feels the warmth of the holidays.”
The New York State Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the State for businesses and individuals to bring the new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies, which will be distributed to families in underserved communities throughout New York.
The drop-off locations will collect donations from Nov. 18 through Dec. 13.
The drop-off locations are as follows:
Western New York
- Electric Tower - 535 Washington Street, Buffalo
- 95 Perry Street, Buffalo
Finger Lakes
- NYS State Police - 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester
Southern Tier
- Binghamton State Office Building - 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building - 107 Broadway, Hornell
Central New York
- Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building - 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse
Mohawk Valley
- Homer Folks Facility - 28 Hill Street, Oneonta
- Utica State Office Building - 207 Genesee Street, Utica
Capital Region
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 - Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Alfred E. Smith Building - 80 South Swan Street, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus - 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany
- Hampton Plaza - 38-40 State Street, Albany
- Legislative Office Building - 198 State Street, Albany
- New York State Capitol, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Ten Eyck Building - 40 North Pearl Street, Albany
- New York State Department Of Transportation - 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- 44 Holland Avenue, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- 328 State Street, Schenectady
North Country
- Dulles State Office Building - 317 Washington Street, Watertown
Mid-Hudson
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building - 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
New York City
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building - 163 West 125th Street, New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building - 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn
Long Island
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building - 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:
Empire State Plaza
P1 South Dock J
Albany, New York 12242
NYS Holiday Drive
