The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market is driven by rising prevalence linked to respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, and COPD. Increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients facilitates early diagnosis and treatment. Advancements in drug development, including new therapies and effective mucolytics, are expanding treatment options. Ongoing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical companies address unmet medical needs, further driving market growth.

New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Insight: Over 15 Companies are Progressing Through to Improve the Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market is driven by rising prevalence linked to respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, and COPD. Increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients facilitates early diagnosis and treatment. Advancements in drug development, including new therapies and effective mucolytics, are expanding treatment options. Ongoing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical companies address unmet medical needs, further driving market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs. Key non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis companies such as Zambon SpA, Insmed, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Infex therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Renovion, 30 TECHNOLOGY, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spexis, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Spexis, NovaBiotics, Alveolus Bio, SpliSense, Parion Sciences, Vast Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapies such as Colistimethate sodium, Benralizumab, Brensocatib, AP-PA02, Ensifentrine, HSK31858, ColiFin, RESP-X, BI1291583, Itepekimab, Arina 1, Research Program: Nitric Oxide Formulation, AROMUC 5AC, Lonodelestat, AZD-0292, CSL 787, Inhaled Murepavadin, NM001, SPL 5AC, Mucolytic Agents, and others are under different phases of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis clinical trials. In July 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals announced that it had achieved full enrollment in its Tailwind Phase II clinical study of inhaled AP-PA02 in patients with NCFB and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infection.

announced that it had achieved full enrollment in its Tailwind Phase II clinical study of inhaled in patients with and chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infection. In May 2024, Insmed Incorporated announced positive topline results from the ASPEN study, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

announced positive topline results from the ASPEN study, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. In April 2024, 30 Technology announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given approval for Phase I/IIa trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of nebulised Nitric Oxide Formulations in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (Pa) or other potentially pathogenic micro-organisms (PPMs) – the NOPA trial.

announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given approval for designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of nebulised Nitric Oxide Formulations in patients with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (Pa) or other potentially pathogenic micro-organisms (PPMs) – the NOPA trial. In November 2023, Chiesi Farmaceutici and Haisco Pharmaceutical Group announced the execution of a Licensing Agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize outside greater China (including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan District) HSK31858 for respiratory diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Chiesi will make an upfront payment and additional contingent milestone payments to Haisco, including royalties on product sales.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in NCFB drugs @ Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report

The NCFB pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage NCFB drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the NCFB clinical trial landscape.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic lung condition characterized by the permanent dilation and damage of the bronchi, the airways leading into the lungs. Unlike cystic fibrosis-related bronchiectasis, NCFB is not associated with the genetic mutations that lead to cystic fibrosis. This condition results from recurrent infections or inflammation in the airways, which causes them to weaken and lose their elasticity, leading to mucus buildup, further infection, and worsening lung function over time.

Causes of NCFB vary widely and may include a history of respiratory infections (such as tuberculosis or severe pneumonia), autoimmune diseases (like rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease), allergic reactions (like allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis), and certain immune system deficiencies. In some cases, no specific cause can be identified, a situation referred to as idiopathic bronchiectasis.

Symptoms of NCFB are often persistent and may include chronic cough, production of large amounts of sputum, frequent lung infections, breathlessness, chest pain, and, in some cases, fatigue and unintentional weight loss. Over time, the symptoms can worsen, leading to reduced quality of life and a higher risk of respiratory failure.

Diagnosis typically involves a clinical evaluation of symptoms, a detailed medical history, and imaging studies like high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans, which can reveal the characteristic airway dilation associated with bronchiectasis. Pulmonary function tests and sputum cultures may also be conducted to assess lung function and identify any bacterial infections contributing to inflammation.

Treatment for NCFB aims to control symptoms, reduce infections, and prevent disease progression. Common approaches include antibiotics to treat or prevent infections, airway clearance techniques (such as chest physiotherapy or devices that help clear mucus), bronchodilators, and anti-inflammatory medications. In some cases, patients may benefit from inhaled corticosteroids or macrolide antibiotics, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Pulmonary rehabilitation and lifestyle changes, such as exercise and smoking cessation, can also improve lung health.

Find out more about NCFB drugs @ Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Benralizumab AstraZeneca Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants Subcutaneous HSK31858 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Phase III Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors Oral Brensocatib Insmed Phase III Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors Oral AP-PA02 Armata Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cell death stimulants Inhalation Ensifentrine Verona Pharma Phase II Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator stimulants; Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors; Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Inhalation RESP-X Infex therapeutics Phase II PcrV inhibitors Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging NCFB therapies @ Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Clinical Trials

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutics Assessment

The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging NCFB therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cell membrane modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Cell death stimulants, Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator stimulants, Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors, PcrV inhibitors

: Cell membrane modulators, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Cell death stimulants, Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator stimulants, Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors, PcrV inhibitors Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies : Zambon SpA, Insmed, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Infex therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Renovion, 30 TECHNOLOGY, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spexis, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Spexis, NovaBiotics, Alveolus Bio, SpliSense, Parion Sciences, Vast Therapeutics, and others

: Zambon SpA, Insmed, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Infex therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Renovion, 30 TECHNOLOGY, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spexis, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Spexis, NovaBiotics, Alveolus Bio, SpliSense, Parion Sciences, Vast Therapeutics, and others Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapies: Colistimethate sodium, Benralizumab, Brensocatib, AP-PA02, Ensifentrine, HSK31858, ColiFin, RESP-X, BI1291583, Itepekimab, Arina 1, Research Program: Nitric Oxide Formulation, AROMUC 5AC, Lonodelestat, AZD-0292, CSL 787, Inhaled Murepavadin, NM001, SPL 5AC, Mucolytic Agents, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatments, visit @ Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutics

Related Reports

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Forecast

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and NCFB epidemiology trends.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NCFB companies, including Insmed, Zambon, AstraZeneca, Renovion, Sanofi, among others.

Cystic Fibrosis Market

Cystic Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cystic fibrosis companies, including Verona Pharmaceuticals, Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, SpliSense Ltd., Krystal Biotech, Inc., Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated, Clarametyx Biosciences, Inc., BiomX, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Respirion Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd, Anagram Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline

Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cystic fibrosis companies, including Krystal Biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, Novartis, Algi Pharma, Verona Pharma, Atlantic Healthcare, Calithera Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Reveragen Biopharma, Spli Sense, GlaxoSmithKline, EmphyCorp, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, PathBio Analytics, AstraZeneca, Axentis Pharma AG, among others.

Bronchiectasis Market

Bronchiectasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bronchiectasis companies, including Insmed, AstraZeneca, Zambon, Renovion, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.