Discover the BRUCE (Bruce) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that BRUCE (Bruce) has been listed on XT Exchange. The BRUCE/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs & KASPA Eco).





BRUCE is a unique, community-driven token inspired by the iconic martial artist, Bruce Lee. Self-proclaimed as a martial arts enthusiast, Bruce, the character, has dedicated his life to perfecting his skills and embodying the legendary spirit of his idol. This token represents not only the tenacity and strength of Bruce Lee’s philosophy but also brings a playful, meme-inspired presence to the KASPA ecosystem.

Designed for those who appreciate martial arts, philosophy, and the meme culture, BRUCE integrates seamlessly within the crypto and KASPA ecosystems. As a tribute to Bruce Lee, this token encourages community engagement, humor, and a sense of honor inspired by the martial arts master himself.

This listing on XT Exchange provides BRUCE with a valuable opportunity to reach a wider audience and gain visibility in the cryptocurrency community. By joining XT, BRUCE aims to share its unique approach and community spirit with an even larger platform.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

"We’re thrilled to bring BRUCE to our platform. Its vibrant connection to both the world of martial arts and meme culture makes it an exciting addition to the XT ecosystem. We believe the BRUCE listing will resonate with our users and enhance the dynamic landscape of digital assets on XT."

Website: https://www.brucekas.world/

Blockchain Browser: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/BRUCE

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d01c26a9-562c-4c85-8b94-c070d060672b

