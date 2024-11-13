Global Sheet Metal Market Set to Reach USD 467.76 Billion by 2033 Amidst Rising Demand Across Key Industries | Future Market Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to observer the significant growth in the automotive sector and many developing countries have infrastructure & industrial construction project which likely to drive the demand for sheet metal. North America is expected to record significant growth in the sheet metal owing to increasing construction and oil gas pipeline investment across the region.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sheet metal market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 316 billion by the end of 2023, with expectations to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% over the forecast period, reaching approximately USD 467.76 billion by 2033.

Sheet metal, a fundamental component in manufacturing and construction, is extensively utilized across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics. Its versatility, durability, and ease of fabrication make it indispensable for producing components ranging from vehicle bodies to structural frameworks. The market's growth is propelled by increasing industrialization, urbanization, and the rising demand for lightweight, high-strength materials.

The automotive and aerospace sectors are significant consumers of sheet metal, driven by the need for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. In the construction industry, sheet metal is favored for its strength and adaptability, essential for modern architectural designs. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes have enabled the production of high-quality, precise sheet metal components, further boosting demand.

"The sheet metal market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in manufacturing technologies and the increasing demand across key industries. Companies focusing on innovation and sustainability are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this dynamic market," - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Sheet Metal Market Study:

The market is expected to grow from USD 316 billion in 2023 to USD 467.76 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4%.

The automotive industry remains a dominant end-user, leveraging sheet metal for vehicle body manufacturing.

Technological innovations, such as 3D printing and advanced manufacturing techniques, are enhancing product quality and expanding application areas.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.

Future Trends in the Sheet Metal Market

The sheet metal industry is experiencing several notable trends:

Lightweight Materials: There's a growing emphasis on developing thinner, refined sheet metals for lighter automotive applications, aligning with the industry's focus on fuel efficiency.

There's a growing emphasis on developing thinner, refined sheet metals for lighter automotive applications, aligning with the industry's focus on fuel efficiency. Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The adoption of technologies like laser cutting and water jet cutting is streamlining production processes, reducing costs, and improving precision.

The adoption of technologies like laser cutting and water jet cutting is streamlining production processes, reducing costs, and improving precision. Sustainability Initiatives: The industry is increasingly focusing on sustainable practices, including the use of recyclable materials and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

The industry is increasingly focusing on sustainable practices, including the use of recyclable materials and energy-efficient manufacturing processes. Customization and Specialization: Manufacturers are offering customized sheet metal solutions to meet specific industry requirements, enhancing their competitive edge.

Competitive Landscape in the Sheet Metal Market

The global sheet metal market is characterized by a mix of local and regional players, leading to a fairly fragmented landscape. Key manufacturers are continuously improving manufacturing processes to reduce overall expenditure and enhance product quality.

List of some of the prominent market participants in sheet metal market are

Moulds Pvt. Ltd.

SSR Metals Private Limited.

Fabrinox

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

General Sheet Metal Works Inc

Bud Industries Inc

BlueScope Steel Limited

ATAS International Inc

A&E Manufacturing Company

ABC Sheet Metal

Associated Materials LLC

Dulocos Conveyors





Recent Developments

In September 2022, Desktop Metal, Inc., a leader in additive manufacturing technologies, launched the Figur G15, the first commercial platform capable of shaping standard sheet metal on demand directly from a digital design file using patent-pending Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology. This innovation eliminates the need for traditional stamping tools, molds, dies, or presses, marking a significant advancement in the industry.





Sheet Metal Market: Report Scope & Regional Analysis

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the sheet metal market, covering material types, thicknesses, applications, and regional markets. The study offers insights into market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also includes a detailed competitive landscape, highlighting key players and their strategic initiatives.

The regional analysis is as follows:

Region Market Value (2023) Projected Value (2033) CAGR (2023-2033) North America USD 95 billion USD 140 billion 4.0 % Europe USD 85 billion USD 125 billion 4.1 % Asia-Pacific USD 100 billion USD 160 billion 4.5 % Latin America USD 20 billion USD 30 billion 4.2 % Middle East & Africa USD 16 billion USD 22.76 billion 3.5 %

Sheet Metal Market: Segmentation

The sheet metal market can be segmented on the basis of material type, thickness, and application:

On the basis of material type

Stainless steel

Aluminum

Brass

Tin

Titanium

Zinc

Others





On the basis of thickness

< 1 mm

1-6 mm

> 6mm





On the basis of application

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Others

Japanese Translation -

世界の板金市場は、2023年末までに3,160億米ドルの評価額に達すると予測されており、予測期間中に年平均成長率（CAGR）4％で拡大し、2033年までに約4,677.6億米ドルに達すると予想されています。

製造業や建設業の基本的な部品である板金は、自動車、航空宇宙、建設、電子機器など、さまざまな業界で幅広く利用されています。板金は汎用性、耐久性、製造の容易さから、車体から構造フレームに至るまでの部品の製造に欠かせないものとなっています。市場の成長は、工業化、都市化の進展、軽量で高強度の材料に対する需要の高まりによって推進されています。

自動車業界と航空宇宙業界は、燃費向上と排出量削減のための軽量素材のニーズに押されて、板金の重要な消費者となっています。建設業界では、板金は強度と適応性が高く、現代の建築デザインに欠かせないことから好まれています。製造工程の技術的進歩により、高品質で精密な板金部品の生産が可能になり、需要がさらに高まっています。

「板金市場は、製造技術の進歩と主要産業全体での需要増加により、大幅な成長が見込まれています。イノベーションと持続可能性に注力する企業は、このダイナミックな市場で新たな機会を活かす好位置にいます」と、Future Market Insights (FMI) の副社長Nikhil Kaitwade氏は述べています

板金市場調査からの主なポイント:

市場は2023年の3,160億米ドルから2033年までに4,677.6億米ドルに、年平均成長率4%で成長すると予想されています。

自動車業界は依然として主要なエンドユーザーであり、車体製造に板金を活用しています。

3D プリンティングや高度な製造技術などの技術革新により、製品の品質が向上し、応用分野が拡大しています。

アジア太平洋地域は、急速な工業化とインフラの発展により、大きな成長が見込まれています。

板金市場の今後の動向

板金業界では、いくつかの注目すべき傾向が見られます。

軽量素材: 業界が燃費効率を重視していることから、自動車の軽量化のために、より薄くて洗練された板金の開発がますます重視されるようになっています。

業界が燃費効率を重視していることから、自動車の軽量化のために、より薄くて洗練された板金の開発がますます重視されるようになっています。 高度な製造技術: レーザー切断やウォータージェット切断などの技術の採用により、生産プロセスが合理化され、コストが削減され、精度が向上します。

レーザー切断やウォータージェット切断などの技術の採用により、生産プロセスが合理化され、コストが削減され、精度が向上します。 持続可能性の取り組み: 業界では、リサイクル可能な材料の使用やエネルギー効率の高い製造プロセスなど、持続可能な慣行にますます重点が置かれています。

業界では、リサイクル可能な材料の使用やエネルギー効率の高い製造プロセスなど、持続可能な慣行にますます重点が置かれています。 カスタマイズと専門化:メーカーは、特定の業界の要件を満たすカスタマイズされた板金ソリューションを提供し、競争力を高めています。

板金市場における競争環境

世界の板金市場は、地元企業と地域企業が混在する特徴があり、かなり細分化された市場となっています。主要メーカーは、全体的な支出を削減し、製品の品質を向上させるために、製造プロセスを継続的に改善しています。

板金市場における主要な市場参加者のリストは以下のとおりです。

モールド株式会社

SSRメタルズプライベートリミテッド。

ファブリノックス

ユナイテッド・ステイツ・スチール・コーポレーション

ヌコアコーポレーション

ゼネラルシートメタルワークス株式会社

バッド インダストリーズ

ブルースコープスチールリミテッド

ABOインターナショナル株式会社

A&E製造会社

ABC シートメタル

アソシエイテッドマテリアルズLLC

デュロコスコンベア





最近の動向

2022 年 9 月、積層造形技術のリーダーである Desktop Metal, Inc. は、特許出願中のデジタルシートフォーミング (DSF) 技術を使用して、デジタル設計ファイルから直接、オンデマンドで標準の板金を成形できる初の商用プラットフォームである Figur G15 を発売しました。このイノベーションにより、従来のスタンピングツール、金型、ダイ、プレスが不要になり、業界に大きな進歩をもたらします。

板金市場: レポートの範囲と地域分析

この包括的なレポートでは、板金市場の詳細な分析が提供され、材料の種類、厚さ、用途、地域市場が網羅されています。この調査では、推進要因、制約、機会、課題など、市場の動向に関する洞察が提供されます。また、主要なプレーヤーとその戦略的取り組みを強調した詳細な競争環境も含まれています。

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

