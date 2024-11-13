IZEA Research Finds People Trust Influencer Marketing Over Traditional Advertising

Consumers are Seeing, Searching, and Shopping Brands on Social Media More Than Ever

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the leading influencer marketing company empowering the Creator Economy, today released the fourth annual “ Trust in Influencer Marketing ” report. Based on U.S. consumer sentiment, the report reveals critical shifts in how people trust, discover, and engage with brands through influencer marketing.

The report shows that 77% of respondents prefer content created by social media influencers over scripted advertising from marketing professionals, and 85% of social media users trust sponsored posts from influencers more than celebrities. Additionally, since 2022, TikTok and Instagram have grown tremendously as the go-to source for product research, while fewer people turn to friends and family for recommendations.

“Today’s audiences live on social platforms, engaging with content that resonates far more than traditional ads,” said Patrick Venetucci, CEO of IZEA. “Our research supports the need for marketers to shift their spend from traditional to creator-generated content. Influencers connect with consumers through authenticity and creativity, building trust that legacy media just can’t match.”

Key Findings

The “Trust in Influencer Marketing” report reveals several insights that highlight the rising influence of social media creators:

Trust Over Traditional Advertising : 77% of social media users prefer influencer content over traditional ads, and 85% trust influencers over celebrities.

: 77% of social media users prefer influencer content over traditional ads, and 85% trust influencers over celebrities. Platform Shifts in Product Research : Instagram and TikTok have rapidly become top sources for product research, with their usage for this purpose more than doubling since 2022.

: Instagram and TikTok have rapidly become top sources for product research, with their usage for this purpose more than doubling since 2022. Social Shopping as a Core Consumer Activity : 86% of respondents report searching for product information on social media, and 77% have made purchases directly through these platforms.

: 86% of respondents report searching for product information on social media, and 77% have made purchases directly through these platforms. Shifting Engagement Patterns by Platform: Facebook and YouTube continue to lead in overall usage, with strong representation among diverse age groups. TikTok, in particular, has seen significant growth among the 45-60 age group, marking a pivotal shift in how brands reach audiences across all demographics.

About the Study

The 2025 report is based on responses from 1,114 U.S. social media users over the age of 18 and captures data from the past four years. It continues IZEA’s commitment to documenting influencer marketing’s role in shaping consumer behavior, providing insights for brands to connect more authentically with audiences.

The full report, “Trust in Influencer Marketing,” is available for free download here: Trust in Influencer Marketing .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) provides professional services and software enabling brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Advertising impact on purchases Influencers are most likely to drive new purchases for 18-to-44-year-olds. Social search 86% of respondents report searching for product information on social media, and 77% have made purchases directly through these platforms. Content Preferences Through the Years Influencer content continues to gain appeal, with 77% of respondents finding it more compelling than traditional ads-the highest preference recorded to date.

