Acme United Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Presentation on Thursday, November 21st at 2:00 PM CT

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will participate in the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference, to be held at The Statler in Dallas, TX on November 20-21, 2024.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, will present on Thursday, November 21st at 2:00 PM CT (3:00 PM ET) and host one-on-one meetings the same day. Register to watch the virtual presentation here. A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will also be posted to the Investor Relations page on the company’s website www.acmeunited.com.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap, Safety Made and Elite. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

