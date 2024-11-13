Acme United Corporation to Present at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Presentation on Thursday, November 21st at 2:00 PM CT

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will participate in the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference, to be held at The Statler in Dallas, TX on November 20-21, 2024.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, will present on Thursday, November 21st at 2:00 PM CT (3:00 PM ET) and host one-on-one meetings the same day. Register to watch the virtual presentation here . A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will also be posted to the Investor Relations page on the company’s website www.acmeunited.com .

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, Physicians Care ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcot t®, Clauss ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap , Safety Made and Elite . For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .



Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 1 Waterview Drive Shelton, CT 06484 Phone: (203) 254-6060

