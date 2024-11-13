Sezzle Launches Flexible Financing at Rural King

Available online and in stores nationwide, Sezzle brings innovative payment solutions to America's Farm and Home Store ahead of the holiday season.

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leader in the flexible payments industry, is excited to announce its partnership with Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, America's Farm and Home Store. Beginning today, Sezzle will be available online and across all 130 Rural King locations nationwide, providing customers with a flexible, interest-free financing option just in time for the holiday season.

Rural King is a General Merchandise Store that serves communities with a wide range of essential goods, including food, feed, seed, farm, and home products. By partnering with Sezzle, Rural King customers can make their everyday purchases while taking advantage of a modern payment solution that empowers them to buy now and pay over time with no interest.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rural King and expand our reach to customers who rely on the brand for both daily essentials and specialized farm and home products,” said Paul Paradis, co-founder and President of Sezzle. “With Sezzle’s flexible payment option, Rural King shoppers will have the ability to better manage their budgets and spread payments over time, interest-free.”

The launch of this partnership comes at a pivotal time for shoppers. With the holiday season on the horizon, Sezzle’s BNPL platform offers a valuable solution for customers looking to make their dollars go further while securing the essential items they need. As Buy Now, Pay Later services continue to surge in popularity during the holidays, consumers are increasingly drawn to the convenience and transparency these modern payment options provide.

In 2023, Buy Now, Pay Later services experienced a remarkable 47% increase on Black Friday and a 42.5% rise on Cyber Monday. A record $940 million in purchases were made through these services on Cyber Monday alone, highlighting the industry’s growing importance. By offering Sezzle’s Pay-in-4 option, issued by WebBank, at checkout, retailers like Rural King are able to meet this growing demand, enhancing the shopping experience for their customers.

Sezzle and Rural King aim to empower shoppers who prioritize simplicity and control over their finances through this partnership. As inflation continues to drive up everyday costs, the ability to responsibly finance essential purchases is more important than ever. Together, our teams are committed to supporting financial freedom by providing interest-free payment solutions that are both convenient and accessible.

