NETSOL Technologies Reports 3% Total Net Revenue Growth With 26% Increase in Recurring Revenue and Net Profitability in Fiscal First Quarter 2025

3% increase in 1Q’25 total net revenues to $14.6 million

26% increase in 1Q’25 subscription and support revenues to $8.2 million

45% gross margins in 1Q’25

Net income in 1Q’25 of $71,000 building on FY’24 profitability

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $24.5 million

Signed expansion agreement with major automaker in China increasing contract value to over $30 million

Signed $16 million agreement with major automaker in the United States

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK ), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, "We’re continue to build on the foundation we laid in 2024, achieving profitability in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 driven by a 26% increase in recurring subscription and support revenues and consistent services revenues when compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Moreover, we are strengthening our balance sheet and are aggressively but strategically investing in the growth of our business, with a particular focus on AI, as we expand our product offerings and grow our presence in both new and existing geographic markets.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 3% to $14.6 million, compared with $14.2 million in the prior year period, driven by a 26% increase in subscription and support revenues and consistent services revenues in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $14.5 million.

No meaningful license fees compared with $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues increased 26% to $8.2 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales increased to 56%, compared with 46% in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.1 million.

Total services revenues were $6.4 million, compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.3 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.6 million or 45% of net revenues, compared to $6.2 million or 43% of net revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $6.7 million or 46% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.3 million or 50% of sales compared to $5.8 million or 41% of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.2 million or 49% of sales on a constant currency basis.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(760,000) compared to income from operations of $350,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $71,000 or $0.006 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $31,000 or 0.003 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $302,000 or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $805,000 or $0.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $204,000 or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $466,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents was $24.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $24.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2024, was $34.7 million or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

“Our performance in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by encouraging trends including a double-digit increase in subscription and support revenue and consistent services revenues when compared to the first quarter of 2024,” Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented. “Importantly, we achieved these results without recognizing any meaningful license fees in the quarter, demonstrating a shift in our revenue to rely less on large, one-time licensing fees and benefit from more predictable and consistent SaaS sales.

“We continued to invest in the growth of our business during the quarter,” Mr. Ghauri continued. “Geographic expansion remains a key strategic focus for us, and we believe that there is significant opportunity for growth in new markets, as well as the ones that we currently hold a leadership position in as we continue to innovate and evolve our product offerings to meet shifting market demands. The recent product rebranding has been particularly well received and we’re focused on investing in our business development initiatives to create a more sustainable pipeline of opportunities across all our markets.

“Growth in the United States continues to be a top priority, and we’re making encouraging progress as we continue to penetrate this region. During the quarter, we announced a five-year, $16 million deal with a major automaker and to revolutionize their digital car buying experience through Transcend Retail, our omnichannel digital retail platform. We’re performing in our established markets as well – during the quarter, we signed an expansion agreement with a major automaker in China increasing the contract value to over $30 million, demonstrating our strength of customer relationships and ongoing demand for our products from Tier 1 names in the auto industry. We remain confident that we will be able to achieve double digit revenue growth this fiscal year.”

Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “Our first quarter results reflect the strengthening of our business model with solid growth of our recurring revenue base. From a liquidity standpoint, we strengthened our balance sheet in the quarter with a cash position of $24.5 million compared with $19.1 million at the close of fiscal 2024, as well as improved working capital. Looking ahead, we believe that NETSOL is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and drive enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789

International dial-in: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL. The operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 203-972-9200.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here , along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13750042

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of ASSETS September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,525,956 $ 19,127,165 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15,533 and $398,809 5,936,063 13,049,614 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $460,743 and $116,148 12,743,571 12,684,518 Other current assets 3,328,112 2,600,786 Total current assets 46,533,702 47,462,083 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 866,388 954,029 Property and equipment, net 4,847,869 5,106,842 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,216,835 1,328,624 Other assets 32,341 32,340 Intangible assets, net - - Goodwill 9,302,524 9,302,524 Total assets $ 62,799,659 $ 64,186,442 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,414,790 $ 8,232,342 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 6,443,937 6,276,125 Current portion of operating lease obligations 590,541 608,202 Unearned revenue 6,923,112 8,752,153 Total current liabilities 22,372,380 23,868,822 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 92,638 95,771 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 594,631 688,749 Total liabilities 23,059,649 24,653,342 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,383,872 shares issued and 11,444,841 outstanding as of September 30, 2024 , 12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 123,842 123,602 Additional paid-in-capital 128,709,890 128,783,865 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024) (3,920,856 ) (3,920,856 ) Accumulated deficit (44,141,518 ) (44,212,313 ) Other comprehensive loss (46,049,023 ) (45,935,616 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 34,722,335 34,838,682 Non-controlling interest 5,017,675 4,694,418 Total stockholders' equity 39,740,010 39,533,100 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 62,799,659 $ 64,186,442





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net Revenues: License fees $ 1,229 $ 1,280,449 Subscription and support 8,192,471 6,512,243 Services 6,404,798 6,449,489 Total net revenues 14,598,498 14,242,181 Cost of revenues 8,034,386 8,080,164 Gross profit 6,564,112 6,162,017 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,964,321 5,432,969 Research and development cost 359,949 378,419 Total operating expenses 7,324,270 5,811,388 Income (loss) from operations (760,158 ) 350,629 Other income and (expenses) Interest expense (258,219 ) (276,017 ) Interest income 769,867 414,718 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 542,545 (134,253 ) Other income 153,491 57,881 Total other income (expenses) 1,207,684 62,329 Net income before income taxes 447,526 412,958 Income tax provision (229,817 ) (121,895 ) Net income 217,709 291,063 Non-controlling interest (146,914 ) (260,173 ) Net income attributable to NetSol $ 70,795 $ 30,890 Net income per share: Net income per common share Basic $ 0.006 $ 0.003 Diluted $ 0.006 $ 0.003 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,429,695 11,345,856 Diluted 11,482,754 11,345,856





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 217,709 $ 291,063 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 365,997 530,786 Provision (reversal) for bad debts 336,506 7,880 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (98 ) Stock based compensation 47,779 60,354 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,738,384 4,608,881 Revenues in excess of billing 836,403 (1,478,386 ) Other current assets (222,359 ) 92,686 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,546 341,722 Unearned revenue (2,813,220 ) (2,791,269 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,517,745 1,663,619 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (100,737 ) (371,630 ) Sales of property and equipment - 1,230 Purchase of subsidiary shares (7,895 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (108,632 ) (370,400 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 21,500 - Proceeds from bank loans 250,000 - Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (118,311 ) (44,474 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 153,189 (44,474 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (163,511 ) (230,322 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,398,791 1,018,423 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,127,165 15,533,254 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,525,956 $ 16,551,677





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ 70,795 $ 30,890 Non-controlling interest 146,914 260,173 Income taxes 229,817 121,895 Depreciation and amortization 365,997 530,786 Interest expense 258,219 276,017 Interest (income) (769,867 ) (414,718 ) EBITDA $ 301,875 $ 805,043 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 47,779 60,354 Adjusted EBITDA, gross $ 349,654 $ 865,397 Less non-controlling interest (a) (145,781 ) (399,440 ) Adjusted EBITDA, net $ 203,873 $ 465,957 Weighted Average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,429,695 11,345,856 Diluted 11,482,754 11,345,856 Basic adjusted EBITDA $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Diluted adjusted EBITDA $ 0.02 $ 0.04 (a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest $ 146,914 $ 260,173 Income Taxes 70,587 36,377 Depreciation and amortization 89,135 141,351 Interest expense 79,192 85,889 Interest (income) (242,647 ) (128,091 ) EBITDA $ 143,181 $ 395,699 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,600 3,741 Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest $ 145,781 $ 399,440

